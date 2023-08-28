Embark on a new scholastic journey with ECCO's Back-to-School collection
This academic year, ECCO emerges as the definitive one-stop destination to fulfill all your academic shopping requisites
ECCO has introduced its latest Back-to-School collection with a symphony of form and function. Designed to cater to the diverse needs of children aged four to 17, this collection seamlessly blends premium materials with contemporary, designs, ensuring day-long comfort both within and beyond the classroom.
Engineered with a keen focus on versatility, resilience, and lasting comfort, ECCO's Back-to-School ensemble equips your kids for early morning strides, energetic playground escapades, and engaging after-school camaraderie.
A myriad of footwear styles, meticulously crafted using ECCO's hallmark premium materials and signature fluid-form technology, graces the new lineup. These offerings epitomise reliability and durability, all while maintaining a feather-light and adaptable design. From sophisticated all-leather formals to high-performance sports shoes, the collection encompasses a diverse array of footwear choices, including quick-fastening straps that effortlessly facilitate hassle-free wearability, promoting uninterrupted transitions between study and play.
This season, both parents and children are invited to indulge in a vibrant spectrum of colours, artfully infused with unparalleled walking comfort. ECCO's meticulously engineered soft and lightweight soles are masterfully designed to envelop feet in all-day comfort, complemented by a premium textile lining that guarantees breathability. For ardent sports enthusiasts, ECCO's innovative Shock Thru material affords remarkable shock with every step taken.
ECCO's latest Back-to-School range goes beyond footwear, extending its commitment to excellence to include a captivating assortment of lightweight backpacks, crafted from the finest materials. Enhanced with plush padded shoulder straps, these backpacks harmonise both style and comfort.
This academic year, ECCO emerges as the definitive one-stop destination to fulfill all your academic shopping requisites. The Back-to-School collection from ECCO is now available across all stores and online.
For more information, visit: https://www.ecco.ae/en