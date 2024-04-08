Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Residents opt for henna stickers as salons fully booked

Published: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 6:00 AM

With henna salons fully booked and appointments scarce during Eid Al Fitr, residents opt for alternative solutions. Many are turning to DIY henna applications at home that deliver almost the same desired results in the comfort of their homes.

Fatima Al Suwaidi, an Emirati, said she would instead opt for high-quality henna stickers to avoid the rush at salons. "There are many options of high-quality henna stickers that are very easy to use; we don’t have to wait for our turn at the salon, especially if we have little children,” she told Khaleej Times.

Photo suppllied by Fatima Al Suwaidi

Salons across the Emirates are experiencing a surge in bookings for henna services, with demand skyrocketing to ten times the usual rate as the holiday is here. Afrina Salon representative told Khaleej Times that prices for henna designs vary depending on the complexity and style, with traditional motifs being particularly popular during this festive period.

Emphasis on convenience

The growing focus on convenience has spurred a change in consumer preferences, with a significant number now favouring DIY solutions over traditional salon visits.

The stress and pressure associated with crowded salons during Eid often result in compromised quality of henna designs, prompting customers to search for more dependable alternatives.

The owner of Breezy Henna started her venture as a creative outlet during times of stress and boredom. Initially, the founder began crafting henna stickers for personal fulfilment. However, the overwhelming support and encouragement from family and friends prompted the transition into a business venture.

Breezy Henna designs

The preference for convenient solutions that yield excellent results has driven customers towards their products, particularly during the bustling Eid period.

According to Breezy Henna, "In this era, consumers are increasingly looking for and prioritising convenience. They seek solutions that deliver the desired results swiftly and comfortably in their homes."

Henna stickers offer a viable solution, providing consistent, high-quality results from the comfort of one's home for individuals seeking efficiency and convenience.

Whether through traditional salon appointments or innovative DIY solutions, women are determined to celebrate the occasion in style, adorned with intricate henna designs that reflect the richness of their cultural traditions.

