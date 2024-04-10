Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Free parking timings announced across emirates for 9-day break

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 10:58 AM Last updated: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 11:38 AM

UAE residents are celebrating one of the most awaited occasions of the year, Eid Al Fitr, and as streets, parks, malls and markets see an influx of visitors enjoying the year's longest break.

In festive spirit, authorities across different emirates have announced free parking for certain days.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The details of the announcements are below:

Abu Dhabi

Public parking in Abu Dhabi will be free of charge from Monday, April 8 till Sunday, April 14 on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, the UAE capital's Integrated Transport Centre has said.

Paid parking is set to resume as usual on Monday, April 15.

Dubai

Motorists have been enjoying free parking across Dubai since Sunday, April 7 (which is regular no-pay parking day) and this will be extended until Friday, April 12 – giving them a total of six days of free parking.

Tariffs will resume on Saturday, April 13.

Sharjah

The Roads and Transport authority in Sharjah has announced that parking will be free on the first, second and third day of Eid Al Fitr. This means that residents will not have to pay for parking on Wednesday, April 10, Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12.

However, charges will continue at parking zones with blue signboards. These spaces are subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays.

Ajman

Residents will be exempted from paying a fee for parking in all parking lots from Shawwal 1 till Shawwal 3. So, parking will be free from Wednesday, April 10 till Friday, April 12.

Regular tariffs will resume on Saturday, April 13.

ALSO READ: