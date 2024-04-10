Eid Al Fitr in UAE: 14 spots to catch stunning fireworks displays; full list of locations

Temple witnessed a heavy footfall of worshippers due to Eid Al Fitr holidays, coinciding with school break and different Hindu festivals this week
As UAE residents celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Wednesday, many of them are enjoying a nine-day break. While some residents have taken advantage of the year's lengthiest holiday by travelling out of the country, many have opted to remain in the UAE.
For those who have stayed back in the country, there are plenty of activities, including fireworks at 14 different locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, over the course of the week.
Here is the full list of locations:
Abu Dhabi Corniche
The most popular waterfront in the UAE capital, residents can witness some dazzling fireworks tonight (Wednesday, April 10). The display will begin at 9pm.
Yas Bay, Yas Island
Another top waterfront destination set in the pristine Yas Island, fireworks will take place from tonight (Wednesday, April 10) till Friday, April 12, at 9pm.
Hudayriyat Island
Residents will be able to witness fireworks at this beautiful seaside getaway which houses several leisure and entertainment activities tonight (Wednesday, April 10) at 9pm
Hazza bin Zayed Stadium
The Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, home to the record 14-time UAE football league champions Al Ain, will play host to fireworks tonight (Wednesday, April 10) at pm.
Madinat Zayed Public Park
The Madinat Zayed Public Park in Al Dhafra will host the fireworks tonight (Wednesday, April 10) at 9pm.
Al Mugheirah Bay Waterfront
The iconic Mugheirah Bay, the one stop waterfront destination for retail, entertainment, leisure and lifestyle experiences, will host fireworks tonight (Wednesday, April 10) at 9pm.
Ghayathi
Fireworks will also take place in Ghayathi, in the western region of Abu Dhabi tonight (Wednesday, April 10) at 9pm.
Global Village
The popular festival park will host musical fireworks displays alongside a lineup of more than 200 daily cultural and entertainment shows from tonight (Wednesday, April 10) to Sunday, April 14, from 9pm.
Dubai Parks and Resorts
Besides its thrilling rides, mascot appearances, and delightful feasts, Dubai Parks and Resorts is rolling out a grand celebration for Eid Al Fitr.
Guests will have the opportunity to be among the first to witness the thrilling Alien Parade, a brand-new show featuring dancing astronauts, specialty acts, and outer spaced-themed fun, taking place outdoors.
Dubai Festival City Mall
Shopping with the family? Treat the kids to a dazzling show at the waterfront destination Dubai Festival City Mall.
Even those going on a road trip for a quick escape from the city can enjoy an Eid sky spectacle. If you're going up the majestic mountains of Hatta, don't miss the show.
If you missed all the fireworks on the first day of Eid Al Fitr, you'll still have a chance to catch them in the historic neighbourhood of Al Seef.
Picked a restaurant on Bluewaters for your get-together? Start your dinner with a visual treat and be on the lookout for special offers.
A party by the beach is always a good idea, especially with the perfect weather. If you're planning to see the fireworks at JBR, get there early to secure the best spot.
