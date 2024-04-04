Eid Al Fitr in Dubai: RTA to give away cash gifts, clothes to orphans, people of determination

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 8:07 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will celebrate Eid Al Fitr by bringing happiness and joy to orphans, people of determination, and students, by providing Eid clothing, organising recreational outings, and distributing Eidiya, cash gifts for children.

The RTA will launch a series of Eid Al Fitr initiatives, in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Rashid Centre for People of Determination, the Al Etihad Charity Foundation, and Keolis MHI, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, as well as Roxy Cinema.

This year, the RTA's Eid initiatives will focus on strengthening community cohesion and spreading the culture of solidarity to orphans and people of determination. One way to do this is to share the festive joy of Eid through the distribution of traditional Eid attire, most notably the Kandora (men's gowns) and the Makhaweer (women's gowns), which highlight the Emirati identity and the authenticity of the national costume.

Under this initiative, which is being rolled out in partnership with the ERC, the Al Etihad Charity Foundation, and Dar Al Hay Gents Tailoring, Emirati traditional Kandoras will be distributed to males.

In a gesture that underscores the values of generosity and kindness, a distinctive initiative has also been launched for girls associated with the Rashid Centre for People of Determination, which will involve gifting them Makhaweers donated by Salama Tailoring, to spread happiness through Eid greetings.

Eid gifts will also include the distribution of Eidiya to students from charitable schools, to enable them to meet their personal needs and engage in Eid celebrations.

As part of the authority's Eid initiatives, Keolis MHI is organising a special cinema outing for orphaned children, to entertain and offer them a memorable experience during the festivities.

The RTA engages in community and humanitarian initiatives every year, from Ramadan until the celebrated days of Eid al-Fitr. This highlights its commitment to promoting tolerance and cooperation, improving its corporate image, and encouraging collective efforts among individuals.

Through these initiatives held in collaboration with public and private entities, RTA aims to step up cooperation and forge stronger partnerships in community-driven initiatives. It also seeks to activate cooperation agreements related to community affairs for the benefit of various social groups, both domestically and internationally.

