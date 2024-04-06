Eid Al Fitr: How your Zakat can support cancer patients in the UAE

Photos: Supplied

Sat 6 Apr 2024

When Rukayat Aderonke was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, it was a battle that she did not face alone. Aside from her family, Sharjah-based Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP) walked alongside with her on her journey towards healing.

Now cancer-free, the 37-year old Nigerian expat said she is forever grateful to FoCP for being a lifeline and a source of comfort throughout her fight against cancer.

“When my insurance failed to cover my treatments, FoCP stepped in and they provided assistance, continuous support, and genuine care,” she told Khaleej Times.

Rukayat is among the hundreds of cancer patients who benefited from the initiatives of the charity organisation founded in 1999 under the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, and FoCP founder and patron.

According to FoCP, one of its key tenets and foundation is collaboration and individual contributions are highly welcome to provide much-needed support to cancer patients.

Rukayat’s case is among the several success stories that they would like to highlight as they once again launched their annual Zakat campaign “to appeal for financial support to ease the burden on patients and their families.”

Support our friends

One of the patients FoCP is currently supporting is A.G., a father and provider for a family of three, who has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. “His treatment costs an overwhelming Dh226,400. Further assistance is needed to ensure he can continue his chemotherapy, tests and radiation,” noted FoCP.

There are also two mothers: Mrs. S.A., 52, who has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma; and Mrs. A.M., who has breast cancer. Both mothers have limited family income and they're unable to cover the costs of their treatment.

While some assistance was already received, additional support is needed to cover the high treatment cost of for Mrs. S.A. which is more thatn Dh110,000.

Mrs. A.M also requires urgent financial help, as well as Mrs. K.A., who is battling with a malignant ovarian tumour. Necessary tests and examinations have been done and about Dh80,000 is needed to begin her treatment.

No cancer patient should walk alone

FoCP director Aisha Abdulla Al Mulla said the idea of launching the annual Zakat campaign is to bring hope to the patients. “This is also the perfect time to renew our commitment to supporting those in need. Together, we can ensure that no cancer patient walks alone on their journey to recovery,” she underscored.

Al Mulla noted “every contribution, no matter the size, has the power to transform lives and instil hope where it is needed most.”

How to donate

Individuals or companies can donate visiting FoCP zakat website. They can make use of the online calculator to determine the Zakat amount. Donations can also be made via bank transfers to FOCP's Sharjah Islamic Bank account no: 0011-364854-002, IBAN: AE440410000011364854002.

Donations can also be made by sending an SMS with the word 'Zakat' to the following designated Etisalat numbers to contribute: 6447 to donate Dh20; 4426 to donate Dh50, 4467 to donate Dh200; or 2308 to donate Dh500.

“When we put together our individual contributions, we achieve more and become more effective,” FoCP underscored.

