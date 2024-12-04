Watch: Al Ain breaks world record for longest chain of fireworks on UAE National Day

Al Ain City has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest chain of fireworks on the occasion of the UAE's 53rd National Day celebrations.

Conducted by the Al Ain City Municipality, the breathtaking show reached a distance of 11.1km on December 2, 2024.

It took 50 seconds for the fireworks to break the record, with it being launched from 51 platforms.

This is the second record achieved by the authority during the year of 2024, after recording the largest bouquet of flowers last February.

احتفلنا بمناسبة عيد الاتحاد 53 في مدينة ألعاب هيلي بالعروض المبهرة للألعاب النارية والطائرات المسيرة



We celebrated the 53rd Union Day at Hili Fun City with dazzling fireworks and drone show.#بلدية_العين #عيد_الاتحاد #العين #عيد_الاتحاد53#alain_municipality #alain #unionday… pic.twitter.com/8PZ89hjDjK — بلدية مدينة العين (@alainmun) December 2, 2024

Ras Al Khaimah broke two Guinness World Records on January 1, 2024, as the UAE welcomed 2024.

The emirate rang in the new year with an eight-minute-long firework and drone display, breaking two titles for the ‘Longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks’ for a grand total of 5.8km and the 'Longest straight-line drones display’ for a total length of 2km.