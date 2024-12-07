UAE President joins 'March of the Union' to celebrate 53 years of national pride, cultural heritage

The event culminated in an aerial salute by the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, a fitting tribute to the President
President Sheikh Mohamed attended the UAE's March of the Union, a stunning display of national pride and unity as tribes from across the country gathered to celebrate the country's 53rd National Day.
The event on Saturday, held in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, was organised by the Presidential Court. It started at Al Hosn Gate and featured the UAE national anthem. It also marked a key moment in the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024.
The march was a powerful tribute to the UAE's rich cultural heritage, with participants proudly carrying the UAE flag, singing traditional folk songs, and performing traditional performances such as Al Azi, Al Ayyala, and Al Nadba.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The celebrations continued with a range of cultural performances, including equestrian and camel displays, and a special Mauritanian-themed performance titled Brotherly Spirit.
President Sheikh Mohamed, who attended the event alongside Sheikhs, senior officials, and state guests, exchanged greetings with the marchers and expressed his pleasure at witnessing such a genuine display of national unity. He also praised the Emirati people's deep love, loyalty, and dedication to their country, stating that the UAE will remain strong through the commitment of its people to upholding its flag.
The event culminated in a spectacular aerial salute by the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, a fitting tribute to President Sheikh Mohamed and the nation's distinguished guests.
The event was also attended by prominent dignitaries including Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; Dr Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi; and Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, along with their accompanying delegations.
Other notable guests of the UAE were also in attendance, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; along with a number of other sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, and UAE citizens.
ALSO READ: