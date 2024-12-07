UAE President joins 'March of the Union' to celebrate 53 years of national pride, cultural heritage

President Sheikh Mohamed attended the UAE's March of the Union, a stunning display of national pride and unity as tribes from across the country gathered to celebrate the country's 53rd National Day.

The event on Saturday, held in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, was organised by the Presidential Court. It started at Al Hosn Gate and featured the UAE national anthem. It also marked a key moment in the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024.

The march was a powerful tribute to the UAE's rich cultural heritage, with participants proudly carrying the UAE flag, singing traditional folk songs, and performing traditional performances such as Al Azi, Al Ayyala, and Al Nadba.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The celebrations continued with a range of cultural performances, including equestrian and camel displays, and a special Mauritanian-themed performance titled Brotherly Spirit.

President Sheikh Mohamed, who attended the event alongside Sheikhs, senior officials, and state guests, exchanged greetings with the marchers and expressed his pleasure at witnessing such a genuine display of national unity. He also praised the Emirati people's deep love, loyalty, and dedication to their country, stating that the UAE will remain strong through the commitment of its people to upholding its flag.

The event culminated in a spectacular aerial salute by the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, a fitting tribute to President Sheikh Mohamed and the nation's distinguished guests.