Some UAE residents turn National Day holiday into 9-day break with smart planning

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Some UAE residents have extended their four-day National Day break into a nine-day holiday by applying for three additional leave days. This allowed them to enjoy a vacation from Saturday, November 30, to Sunday, December 8.

With clever planning, some employees made the most of the long holiday for travel, family time, and reconnecting with loved ones.

For Jordanian expat Mohammed Abu Nael, the extended break meant attending his cousin’s wedding in his hometown of Amman. The wedding, scheduled for December 5 to 7, fell just after the official holiday ended.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Initially, I didn’t plan to travel during National Day or attend the wedding,” said Mohammed. “But when the announcement of the four-day break came, and with my cousin’s persistent invitations, I decided to visit my hometown. I had to ensure all my work commitments were handled before leaving. I even cleared tasks scheduled for December 4 to 6 to make sure my presence was not required, and I could manage remotely if needed.”

Mohammed booked his flight to Amman for November 29 and is returning on December 8, ensuring he could fully participate in the wedding festivities. “The tickets were expensive, and I paid over Dh3,200 for a round trip. But this was important for me because I won’t have another chance to visit in the next four months due to work commitments during the UAE’s busy winter season,” said the marketing executive.

Extended vacation in Georgia

For Dubai resident Ramazan H., the extended holiday meant a much-needed vacation to Georgia to reunite with friends studying medicine in Tbilisi.

“When the four-day break was announced, I immediately thought about taking a trip to relax and recharge,” said Ramazan. “By taking three extra leave days, I turned the holiday into a proper nine-day getaway, spending time with my friends, who I rarely see. We are sharing stories, exploring the city, and just enjoying being together.”

"Flight tickets were pricey due to the demand and last-minute booking, but the experience of spending quality time with my friends and exploring Georgia during winter made it worth every penny,” he added.

Family time

Meanwhile, Jonathan Smith, a 45-year-old communications professional in Dubai, used the opportunity to visit his family in Bangalore, turning the extended break into a cherished homecoming.