'Nation's sons': Dubai Ruler awards UAE astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi, Hazza Al Mansouri on National Day

Dubai's Ruler on Monday awarded astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri with the First Class Space Medal on the occasion of UAE's National Day celebrations.

Hailing them as the 'nation's sons', Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to celebrate five Emiratis in the field for contributing to the advancement of the space sector.

"Under the directives of my brother Mohammed bin Zayed, we awarded astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri the First Class Space Medal," wrote the Ruler, praising the duo for "establishing the UAE’s global position in the field contributing to shaping its future in the advanced scientific sector."

The leader also honoured Salem Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Dr Hanan Al Suwaidi, the first female astronaut doctor in the country, and Adnan Al Rais, Assistant Director General of the Space Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, with the Second Class Space Medal.

Sheikh Mohammed appreciated their efforts in qualifying astronauts and developing space missions in the country.