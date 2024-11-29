Free data, fireworks, restrictions: Your complete guide to UAE National Day celebrations

KT Photo: File / Shihab

Whether you're new to the UAE or you've been here before the seven emirates came together in 1971, it's always an exciting time to be in the country during National Day.

Most residents will enjoy a four-day weekend as the UAE paints the town red, green, black, and white. Many families are travelling but for those who are staying put, grand events, dazzling shows, and a whole lot of offers are lined up.

To ensure public safety and security throughout the celebrations, UAE authorities have also put in a number of rules in place, with special teams deployed to strictly monitor compliance, especially with traffic regulations. With residents' convenience in mind, some public transport operations have also been adjusted.

All these promos, rules, and changes have been announced over the past few days — here's a recap:

Official public holiday dates

The UAE Government has declared December 2 and 3 as paid holidays for employees in both private and public sectors. Most offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday — so if you have pending transactions, you may have to reschedule them.

For overstaying expats who wish to regularise their status, no visa amnesty services will be available at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai from November 30 until December 3.

Free data for UAE National Day

If you're on a du mobile plan — whether postpaid or prepaid — you'll get free 53GB data.

Postpaid customers will automatically receive the freebie, which will be valid for seven days. Prepaid users, on the other hand, have to sign up for a Flexi Yearly Plan to get the free data, which will be valid for a year. (Click here for a step-by-step guide on redeeming the offer.)

Free parking in Dubai

Driving out across the emirate for the long weekend? Remember that you won't have to pay for public parking in Dubai on December 2 and 3, — unless you leave your vehicle at a multi-storey terminal. There are no charges on Sunday, November 3, too.

Extended public transport timings

Revellers won't have to worry about public transport even if they end up celebrating until midnight because both the Dubai Metro and Tram will be running until 1am from November 30 to December 3. Check out the schedule here.

Public beach restriction

If you're planning a beach outing with your friends, take note that four public beaches in Dubai will be reserved for families from November 30 to December 3.

These beaches are:

Jumeirah Beach 2

Jumeirah 3

Umm Suqeim 1

Umm Suqeim 2

Park timings in Dubai

Those planning picnics or strolls at parks in Dubai should keep the timings in mind. The popular ones in Zabeel, Al Safa, Mamzar and Mushrif will be open from 8am to 11pm. Others, however, will close earlier, while some will remain open until 12am. (Click here for the full schedule.)

Fireworks across UAE

In the Emirates, you don't have to wait for New Year's Eve to watch some mesmerising firework displays. Here's a list of places where you can catch these dazzling shows:

Dubai

Global Village: November 29 to December 3: 9pm

Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR: December 1, 8pm

Hatta Sign: December 2, 8pm

Dubai Festival City Mall: December 2, 9.10pm

Al Seef: December 3, 9pm

Riverland at Dubai Parks and Resorts: December 1 and 2 | 7pm and 9.30pm

Abu Dhabi

Yas Bay Waterfront: December 2, 9pm

Yas Marina Circuit: December 2, 9pm (Though entry is free to watch the show at Yas Marina Circuit, you'll have to register for the event on its official website.)

Al Maryah Island (Waterfront Promenade): December 2 and 3, 9pm

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba: December 1-3

Mother of the Nation Festival, Al Ain Square: December 1 and 2

Umm Al Quwain

Al Khor Waterfront: December 2, 7pm (There will be grand celebrations at this venue from November 29 to December 2)

How to watch official 53rd Eid Al Etihad ceremony

Every year, the UAE puts together one big ceremony with breathtaking shows that tell the story of the nation. Known as the official UAE National Day celebrations, this mega event brings together all the country's Rulers and leaders.

This year, it will be held in Al Ain, a city that's close to the hearts of many Emiratis.

While the venue is open to some members of the public, seats are limited.

At home (or wherever you are), you'll be able to catch a live-stream on www.eidaletihad.ae. It starts at 6.15pm on December 2.