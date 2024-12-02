Eid Al Etihad: Dubai Ruler lauds organisers for 'most beautiful national celebration' in UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the official celebrations marking the 53rd UAE National Day at Jebel Hafeet National Park in Al Ain, he announced on Monday.

In a social media post, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the celebration.

"Our thanks and appreciation to those responsible for designing, implementing and directing the most beautiful national celebration in the country, headed by my daughter, Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed, and her creative work team," Sheik Mohammed wrote.

Screengrab: Sheikh Mohammed's video on X

"You drew joy...and created happiness...and we remembered with you unforgettable men and moments in the history of the Emirates," he added.

The 40-minute Eid Al Etihad ceremony, which highlighted the nation's journey and the vision of its forefathers, was attended by senior UAE leadership, including President Sheikh Mohamed. Key members of the UAE leadership including Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, were also present at the event

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah were also present at the event.

In attendance were also Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and several Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, and dignitaries.