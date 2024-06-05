Eid Al Adha sacrifices in UAE: Residents urged to use approved slaughterhouses

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 11:03 AM

As the Eid Al Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice approaches, the abattoirs in the UAE are preparing to deal with the demand of customers during the Islamic festival. The Abu Dhabi City Municipality is urging residents to prioritise the preparation of sacrificial animals at the city's slaughterhouses.

The authority underscores the importance of avoiding random slaughtering practices or engaging with itinerant butchers. The city slaughterhouses are equipped to the highest international standards, offering a safe and hygienic environment for the ritual slaughter of animals.

By utilising the city's modern slaughterhouses, residents not only ensure adherence to public health standards but also contribute to strengthening the biosecurity system. This also mitigates the risks of diseases that are transmissible between humans and animals.

To ensure smooth operations, city municipality has expanded the capacity of its slaughterhouses to accommodate approximately 37,000 sacrifices and carcasses.

Additionally, the municipality reinforced the workforce by increasing the number of butchers, maintenance crews, and personnel responsible for handling the distribution of sacrifices and meats at each slaughterhouse.

With Eid Al Adha being a significant religious observance for Muslims worldwide, the municipality's initiative aims to facilitate the smooth and safe execution of sacrificial rites while minimising potential health risks associated with informal slaughtering practices.

Residents are encouraged to book appointments at the designated slaughterhouses in advance to ensure a streamlined process.