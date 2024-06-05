Eid Al Adha sacrifices in UAE: Residents urged to use approved slaughterhouses

Just last month, Global Village closed its doors to visitors on May 5 – after announcing an extension for a week
As the Eid Al Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice approaches, the abattoirs in the UAE are preparing to deal with the demand of customers during the Islamic festival. The Abu Dhabi City Municipality is urging residents to prioritise the preparation of sacrificial animals at the city's slaughterhouses.
The authority underscores the importance of avoiding random slaughtering practices or engaging with itinerant butchers. The city slaughterhouses are equipped to the highest international standards, offering a safe and hygienic environment for the ritual slaughter of animals.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
By utilising the city's modern slaughterhouses, residents not only ensure adherence to public health standards but also contribute to strengthening the biosecurity system. This also mitigates the risks of diseases that are transmissible between humans and animals.
To ensure smooth operations, city municipality has expanded the capacity of its slaughterhouses to accommodate approximately 37,000 sacrifices and carcasses.
Additionally, the municipality reinforced the workforce by increasing the number of butchers, maintenance crews, and personnel responsible for handling the distribution of sacrifices and meats at each slaughterhouse.
With Eid Al Adha being a significant religious observance for Muslims worldwide, the municipality's initiative aims to facilitate the smooth and safe execution of sacrificial rites while minimising potential health risks associated with informal slaughtering practices.
Residents are encouraged to book appointments at the designated slaughterhouses in advance to ensure a streamlined process.
The slaughterhouses in Abu Dhabi will operate from 6.00am until 5.30pm every day throughout the week, according to Abu Dhabi municipality.
The facilities will remain open throughout the week for eleven and a half hours, to accommodate the increased demand during the festive season, which is likely from June 15.
ALSO READ:
Just last month, Global Village closed its doors to visitors on May 5 – after announcing an extension for a week
Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility
The students say it is all about thinking 'outside the box' and pursuing what truly interests them
Property Finder research shows that mixed-use communities with facilities planned around metro connectivity are preferred by end users
Offering a pick-your-own strawberry experience, entry to the farm is free
Hossein will share the prize money with five friends, all of whom will now become millionaires
Last week, Emirates Airlines joined the IATA Turbulence Aware platform to record such incidences with high accuracy and in real time
In 2023, the mall became the most visited place on Earth