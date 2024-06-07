Eid Al Adha 2024 in UAE: Dhul Hijjah crescent Moon spotted in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 11:05 AM Last updated: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM

The crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 was photographed from Abu Dhabi on Friday, June 7.

In a social media post, the UAE's Astronomy Centre shared an image of the faint crescent as captured by the Al-Khatim Astronomical Observatory at 10am UAE time (6am GMT).

UAE residents are set to get one day off for Arafah day, and three days off for the Eid Al Adha according to the government's list of public holidays.

Islamic countries mark the start of the month of Dhul Hijjah and the celebration of Eid Al Adha by local moon sightings. The crescent Moon that signals the start of Dhul Hijjah was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 6.

"Friday is the beginning of the month of Dhul Hijjah, and the standing at Arafat will be on Saturday, June 15, 2024,” the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced after the spotting of the moon.

However, in Oman, the crescent moon marking the start of Dhul Hijjah was not spotted on Thursday evening. This means that Monday, June 17, will be observed as the first day of Eid Al Adha in Oman.