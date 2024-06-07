Eid Al Adha in Dubai: Free entry for children at Expo City attractions

Photos: KT file

In celebration of Eid Al Adha, children aged 12 years and below will enjoy free access to all Expo City Dubai’s pavilions and attractions, including Terra’s indoor play area and Taqa Island.

Adults, meanwhile, can buy a pavilion ticket for Dh50 or an attractions’ pass for Dh120; while all visitors can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on select dining options.

UAE residents are set to get one day off for Arafah day, and three days off for the Eid Al Adha, according to the government's list of public holidays.

Summer operating hours

Expo City Dubai had earlier announced their opening times during the summer months. From June 15 to September 15, Terra, Alif, Vision and Women’s Pavilions, as well as Expo 2020 Dubai museum and Stories of Nations exhibitions will be open from 12 noon to 8pm Monday-Friday, and 10am to 8pm on weekends. Garden in the Sky, and Rashid and Latifa’s playgrounds will be open from 5-10pm daily.

Projections on Al Wasl dome will be turned off from June 1 to October 1; the Surreal water feature will close from July 1 to September 15 to conserve water and energy. Garden in the Sky will be closed for annual maintenance from July 1 to August 15.