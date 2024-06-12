E-Paper

Eid Al Adha: Dubai announces public park timings

A variety of events, including drawing sessions and distribution of desserts, will be organised on the first and second days of the festival

by

A Staff Reporter
Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 3:19 PM

Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 11:26 PM

Dubai Municipality has announced the operating times for public parks, including residential parks, plazas, specialised parks, and leisure facilities, during the four-day Eid Al Adha holidays from June 15 to June 18.

  • Neighborhood parks and public squares – will be open from 8am to 12midnight
  • Zabeel, Al Khor, Al Mamzar, Al-Safa and Mushrif parks – will operate from 8pm to 11pm
  • Mountain bike track and mountain walking trail within Mushrif Park – will only open between 6am and 7pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Specialised parks/ leisure facilities operating hours:

  • Quranic Park - 8am to 10pm
  • Cave of Miracles and Glass House - 9am to 8.30pm.
  • Dubai Frame - 9am to 9pm
  • Children’s City - 9am to 8pm (Monday and Tuesday); 2pm to 8pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Dubai Municipality will also organise various events, including drawing sessions and distribution of desserts on the first and second days of Eid Al Adha between 4pm and 7pm at Children’s City.

