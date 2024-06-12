Eid Al Adha: Dubai announces public park timings

Registration for IDY 2024, hosted by the Indian mission in Dubai, is now open
Dubai Municipality has announced the operating times for public parks, including residential parks, plazas, specialised parks, and leisure facilities, during the four-day Eid Al Adha holidays from June 15 to June 18.
Dubai Municipality will also organise various events, including drawing sessions and distribution of desserts on the first and second days of Eid Al Adha between 4pm and 7pm at Children’s City.
Expo City Dubai Foundation support social entrepreneurs across various sectors including climate, youth and education, people of determination or women
The winner was awarded an exclusive, funded implementation of his solution through a pilot programme
Carrier also welcomed two million more passengers from January to May this year compared to the same period in 2023
The event is being hosted by the Indian Consulate at World Trade Centre
Ten best innovative teachers to be honoured at Artificial Intelligence Retreat 2025
Visitors can enjoy mountain views as well as a trail to the iconic 300-year-old Al Meqsar Fortress
A South Korean national also won the grand prize for the first time since the promotion's launch in 1999