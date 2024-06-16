Eid Al Adha blessings: Meet UAE's first newborns on Eid bringing joy to families

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 8:17 AM Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 12:16 PM

Today marks a double celebration for these parents who welcomed their newborns on the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Ali Abdulrahim Al Ibrahim and Hebah Fayez Said Al Zoubi welcomed their newborn on the first day of Eid Al Adha. At the stroke of midnight, baby Humam was born at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, bringing immense happiness to his Jordanian parents.

Humam, weighing a healthy 4.150kg at birth, is the fifth child of the Jordanian couple. After receiving their baby in swathing clothes, the parents expressed their overwhelming joy and gratitude, saying: “This Eid is a truly special one for us as we welcome our son into our lives. Our family is blessed to share this moment on such an important day. We are deeply thankful to the medical staff for their exceptional care. Our hearts are brimming with happiness, and this Eid will forever be etched in our memories."

Baby Humam

“It’s always heartwarming to witness the arrival of babies, especially on occasions like Eid Al Adha,” added Dr Fady Hachem, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Burjeel Hospital.

Grateful to God

Another baby boy was born at midnight at Aster Hospital, Al Mankhool, in Dubai. The proud and happy Indian parents, Shalaka Alias Sharmila and Sagar Gulab Mirpagar welcomed their second child in the family, who was delivered via caesarean birth at 12am.

Indian parents, Shalaka Alias Sharmila and Sagar Gulab Mirpagar

They expressed their happiness: “We are grateful to God for blessing us with a baby boy. We are so happy for the new member of our family. We would like to thank all our friends, family, and the hospital staff for supporting us throughout this journey. We also want to thank the UAE for making our life happy and safe here.”

Another happy Indian couple, Seerin Sitara and Akthar Hussaini Saleem, welcomed their bundle of joy when their baby girl was born at 1.27am at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, in Dubai.

“We are so thankful to Allah for the beautiful gift. We feel so blessed that our baby girl came on such a blessed day,” they said.

Indian couple Seerin Sitara and Akthar Hussaini Saleem

More joy and blessings

Two baby girls were born on Sunday in the early hours of the Feast of Sacrifice at Thumbay University Hospital, Ajman — one to an Egyptian couple and another to Pakistani parents.

"The birth of our baby girl on this blessed day has filled our hearts with joy and made this Eid truly special for us," said Ahmed, the proud Egyptian father. He expressed his gratitude for the support of the hospital staff and the safe delivery of their baby, who was born at 2.45am, weighing 2.7kg.

"It has been an eventful day, and the doctors and staff were incredibly supportive. We couldn't ask for a greater blessing than this," he added.

Egyptian father Ahmed and mother Cristy's baby