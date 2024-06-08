Eid Al Adha 2024: Top Dubai outdoor spots to visit during long weekend

The Marvel-inspired motorsport event will take place on Saturday and Sunday
With Eid Al Adha around the corner, residents looking to spend time at the best outdoor spots during the festive holiday in Dubai have plenty of options.
UAE has announced the Eid Al Adha break for the private and public sector, and residents can make the most of the long weekend.
From sun-soaked beaches to green parks, the city offers a variety of destinations for everyone to celebrate and relax.
For families wanting to spend their time at beaches, authorities have reserved entry to families at eight public beaches in Dubai during the long weekend. This is to regulate the number of visitors and ensure that everyone can enjoy the beaches in the Emirates during the holidays. Dubai Municipality announced that the beaches of Khor Al-Mamzar Beach, Corniche Al-Mamzar, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2, and Jebel Ali Beach will be the ones where only families will be allowed.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
For a unique outdoor experience, Riverland Dubai is a must-visit destination. Located within Dubai Parks and Resorts, Riverland is a themed, free-to-enter retail and dining district that transports visitors through various eras and locations. With its riverfront, European-style architecture, and lively atmosphere, it is perfect for leisurely strolls, dining, and entertainment.
Dubai’s parks offer a green escape from the urban hustle, providing serene environments for relaxation and recreation. Al Mamzar Beach Park is a favourite among residents, with its lush gardens and beach access. Mushrif Park, with its extensive picnic areas, playgrounds, and cycling tracks, is ideal for families. Parks like Al Safa and Zabeel offer large open spaces and sports facilities, making them perfect spots for outdoor activities and family gatherings during the holiday.
Nature enthusiasts will find Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary a captivating destination. Located in the heart of Dubai, this sanctuary is a haven for bird watchers and nature lovers. Home to thousands of flamingos, it provides a serene escape from the city's hustle and bustle. Visitors can also observe a variety of bird species from dedicated viewing areas.
ALSO READ:
The Marvel-inspired motorsport event will take place on Saturday and Sunday
A 65-member field control team will organise beach operations, ensuring top security and safety standards for beachgoers
Desi Pak Punjab Restaurant will remain closed until all requirements are met and all food safety problems are addressed
The celebrations will be held ahead of the actual of commemoration of Philippine Independence Day on June 12
These breaks, which are mandated for those working outdoors between 12.30pm and 3pm, will be implemented from June 15 till September 15
Residents are set to get one day off for Arafah Day, and three days off for the Eid Al Adha according to the government's list of public holidays
Temperatures will reach up to 42ºC and 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively
This summer, cooler temperatures in Salalah and Abha are beckoning residents