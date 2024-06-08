E-Paper

Eid Al Adha 2024: Top Dubai outdoor spots to visit during long weekend

From sun-soaked beaches to green parks, the city offers a variety of destinations

by

SM Ayaz Zakir
Photos: Visit Dubai website
Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 5:43 PM

Last updated: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 10:36 PM

With Eid Al Adha around the corner, residents looking to spend time at the best outdoor spots during the festive holiday in Dubai have plenty of options.

UAE has announced the Eid Al Adha break for the private and public sector, and residents can make the most of the long weekend.


From sun-soaked beaches to green parks, the city offers a variety of destinations for everyone to celebrate and relax.

Beaches in Dubai

For families wanting to spend their time at beaches, authorities have reserved entry to families at eight public beaches in Dubai during the long weekend. This is to regulate the number of visitors and ensure that everyone can enjoy the beaches in the Emirates during the holidays. Dubai Municipality announced that the beaches of Khor Al-Mamzar Beach, Corniche Al-Mamzar, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2, and Jebel Ali Beach will be the ones where only families will be allowed.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Riverland Dubai

For a unique outdoor experience, Riverland Dubai is a must-visit destination. Located within Dubai Parks and Resorts, Riverland is a themed, free-to-enter retail and dining district that transports visitors through various eras and locations. With its riverfront, European-style architecture, and lively atmosphere, it is perfect for leisurely strolls, dining, and entertainment.

Parks in Dubai

Dubai’s parks offer a green escape from the urban hustle, providing serene environments for relaxation and recreation. Al Mamzar Beach Park is a favourite among residents, with its lush gardens and beach access. Mushrif Park, with its extensive picnic areas, playgrounds, and cycling tracks, is ideal for families. Parks like Al Safa and Zabeel offer large open spaces and sports facilities, making them perfect spots for outdoor activities and family gatherings during the holiday.

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

Nature enthusiasts will find Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary a captivating destination. Located in the heart of Dubai, this sanctuary is a haven for bird watchers and nature lovers. Home to thousands of flamingos, it provides a serene escape from the city's hustle and bustle. Visitors can also observe a variety of bird species from dedicated viewing areas.

