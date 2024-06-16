E-Paper

Eid Al Adha 2024 in UAE: Police warn motorists against texting while driving

Authorities stated that the fine for distracted, reckless driving is Dh800 and 4 traffic points

Web Desk
Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 9:40 AM

Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 2:25 PM

Motorists are urged by the authorities on Sunday, June 16, not to send Eid congratulatory messages while driving.

In a social media post, the Abu Dhabi police advised drivers to abide by the traffic rules and not be preoccupied with their mobile phones while driving, so as not to endanger their lives and the lives of others.


Auhtorities stated that the fine for distracted, reckless driving is Dh800 and 4 traffic points.


Earlier in the day, the Dubai Police urged drivers not to park in the middle of the road as the Eid Al Adha celebrations began.

In a social media post, the authorities advised motorists to be mindful of their surroundings and be considerate of others.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most important festivals in Islam. It is marked every year to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith.

