Eid Al Adha 2024: Going on UAE food trip? 7 places for Emirati cuisine across 7 emirates

The long weekend for the highly anticipated Islamic festival Eid Al Adha is just around the corner. UAE residents are set to get one day off for Arafah day and three days off for the Feast of Sacrifice.

The holidays will be spent celebrating with family and friends. This can also be a time to go around the UAE and get reacquainted with local heritage and culture. What better way to celebrate the occasion than enjoying local cuisine while sharing moments with loved ones?

Are you looking for Emirati cuisine with memorable experience from modern chic atmosphere to travelling back in time in the 1960s, communing with nature, finding a hidden gem, or simply trying something different this Eid? Here is a list:

Abu Dhabi

Erth Restaurant located in North Parking, Qasr Al Hosn

Awarded one Michelin star and winner of Best MENA Restaurant by a local magazine, diners can indulge in the modern chic atmosphere with inspiration taken from Emirati culture. Each dish is locally sourced from farms across the UAE. Erth Restaurant boasts of presenting a modern twist to traditional Emirati dishes under a starlit sky in the Capital.

Dubai

Al Fanar Restaurant & Cafe

Locations: Al Seef, Expo City Dubai, Al Barsha, Dubai Festival City

Travel back in time to 1960 Dubai. Inspired by a rustic interior and alfresco courtyard, Al Fanar makes the perfect location for you and your loved ones to celebrate Eid Al-Adha as you immerse yourself in an array of authentic Emirati dishes. Following your authentic Emirati meal, Al Fanar also provides you with the opportunity to learn more about the UAE’s culture and heritage, with their very own on-site museum.

Sharjah

Arabian Tea House in Souq Al Shanasiya, Corniche Street, Al Merijah

Established in 1997, this hidden gem is located in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Quench your thirst as you sip a warm cup of gahwa, a traditional Emirati coffee, as you admire the gentle décor. From turquoise benches to white rattan chairs and lace curtains, delicately surrounded by various flowers, the Arabian Tea House perfectly executes the tone of tranquility and authenticity for the perfect brunch spot this Eid Al Adha.

Ajman

The Grove in Al Zorah Pavilion, Al Ittihad St.

Become one with nature this Eid al Adha and relish in the delicacies of Emirati and Levantine banquet. Whilst the parents can enjoy the tranquil ambience set by the overlooking view of luscious green mangroves and sapphire lagoons, their children will also be well catered upon arrival as they will find a dedicated play area adjacent to the restaurant.

Umm Al Quwain

Emirates Sea Restaurant in King Faisal Street