Visa requirement, travel, accommodation: How UAE students can prepare for college abroad

Here's a university readiness checklist for students' smooth transition away from home

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

Many UAE students are preparing themselves for the next exciting chapter of their academic journey: pursuing their studies abroad and living independently away from their parents.

While approaching this new phase, it becomes crucial to guarantee that students have everything well-organised to facilitate a seamless transition. Below is a list encompassing all the essential tasks and considerations to ensure that students bound for university are thoroughly prepared for the next stage.

Take advantage of pre-enrolment activities: Consider participating in social media groups, webinars, or student communities specifically designed for international students at the selected university. Engaging in these groups allows one to connect with other students who will be commencing their studies alongside, facilitating the establishment of meaningful connections even before the term begins.

Apply for university accommodation: Universities offer various choices for student housing. During the initial year, it becomes crucial to consider factors such as the distance to campus, available amenities, and associated expenses. Certain universities may require all students to reside on campus during their first year. Opting for on-campus accommodation can offer several advantages, including increased opportunities to socialise, build connections with professors, and make acquaintances. Moreover, students can benefit from easy access to study groups, campus events, the library, and recreational facilities in close proximity, ultimately enriching their educational experience.

Understand your visa requirements: Don't leave it too late to familiarise yourself with the visa requirements for studying in the country of your choice. The application process can take some time, and understanding the deadlines and necessary documentation can help avoid any last-minute hiccups.

Sign up for campus orientation: The on-campus immersion will mark the student's inaugural experience in the university environment and play a crucial role in shaping their entire tenure at the institution. Typically, universities organise a comprehensive week-long program for new students, comprising campus walking tours, interactions with varsity ambassadors, and student mentors to facilitate connections and guidance.

Book your travel: When planning to study overseas, there are many travel routes to contemplate. However, one aspect that students often overlook is the transportation from the airport to the campus. Fortunately, many universities offer a Meet and Greet service for incoming students, so students need to explore the available options provided by their respective institutions.

Decide what to pack: Make a checklist of essential items, including climate-appropriate clothing, adapters for electronic devices, and any required medications. Most school supplies can be bought on arrival, but students tend to feel more comfortable if they remember to pack a few home comforts.

Familiarise yourself with local amenities: The study location will become the students' new home, and they need to evaluate whether they have access to the same day-to-day amenities they are accustomed to in their hometown. This involves establishing a new bank account or registering with a local medical healthcare facility. Additionally, getting acquainted with nearby supermarkets and available transportation options upon arrival is advisable.

Source: St. George's University School of Medicine

ALSO READ: