Up to Dh100,000 fees: Premium schools in Dubai see long waiting lists for admissions

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 5:59 PM

Premium schools in Dubai, despite having tuition fees exceeding Dh100,000 are experiencing long waiting lists due to a surge in enrolment rates this academic year.

Meanwhile, new schools are being built to accommodate the growing number of students, as well-established school brands experience lengthy waiting lists for admissions.

North London Collegiate School, Dubai, which opened its doors in September 2017, is drawing families in despite its eye-watering fees, which range from Dh89,000 to Dh140,000 for Pre-KG through Grade 12. This appeal can be attributed to the school's strong reputation, as emphasised by a key member of the management team.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, Bernard West, Governor, North London Collegiate School Dubai (NLCS Dubai) said, “We’ve seen a significant rise in enrolments at NLCS Dubai. This growth is largely due to families both from abroad and within the UAE, who are drawn to our proven track record in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and our students' successful admissions to highly ranked universities like Cambridge, Stanford, London School of Economics, Imperial College. Our primary school is especially in demand, with wait lists reflecting parents' growing awareness of the importance of giving their children the best possible educational foundation from an early age.”

Parents wait and revisit these schools for available spots

School leaders stressed that the growing interest has been a consistent trend for several years, largely driven by the influx of new families moving to Dubai.

“Additionally, we are seeing a balanced mix of students enrolling from outside the UAE and those transferring from other Dubai schools,” said Lisa Whyte, head of admissions at school operator Taaleem.

Despite the high tuition costs at premium schools, such as Dubai British School Jumeirah Park, where fees range from Dh81,110 for Year 8 to Year 13, parents remain eager to wait and revisit these schools year after year in hopes of securing available spots for their wards.

Whyte added, “We have experienced an 8 per cent increase in enrolments across our schools compared to the previous academic year. This year, all of Taaleem’s UK curriculum schools, including the newly opened DBS Jumeira (in Al Wasl), have waiting lists, particularly in Primary year groups, with rising demand also observed in key Secondary year groups.”

In response to this demand, she emphasised that Taaleem is investing in the expansion of its schools.

“Greenfield International School, which reached capacity last year, has been expanded with a new Primary extension. Furthermore, we are enhancing our UK curriculum offerings with the launch of DBS Mira next year and Harrow International Schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These additions to our premium school portfolio will help ensure that we can meet the evolving needs of families in the region,” Whyte added.

Similarly, GEMS Dubai American Academy (DAA) which has a fee of more than Dh90,000 in the higher grades is also witnessing waiting lists.

Dr Ethan Hildreth, Superintendent/CEO, GEMS Dubai American Academy said,

“Our school’s reputation as the top American curriculum school in the UAE, along with our KHDA Outstanding rating for over 13 years and our extraordinary school community has made us a preferred choice for many families seeking excellence in education. This strong reputation has contributed significantly to the waiting lists we have experienced this year.”

Dedicated to meeting needs of families

Meanwhile, school leaders reiterate that they remain dedicated to meeting the needs of families in Dubai.

“Expansion goals for DAA are founded on our work to provide enhanced learning facilities for our students. This year we added state-of-the-art facilities such as our WISE Center for Wellbeing and our beautiful brand-new Middle School block, which has provided our current students with more dedicated learning spaces, sports facilities including eight racquet courts, science labs, music and drama suites, and a library. This expansion has enhanced the learning experience of our existing students, while also allowing us to provide more families in Dubai with world-class education.”

Development of new residential communities spurs enrolments

School heads highlighted they’ve seen a notable rise in enrolments, driven not only by families moving from abroad but also by the development of residential communities in and around certain areas like Sobha Hartland.