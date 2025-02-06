UAE work permit for private tuitions makes at-home studies more affordable for parents

Parents in the UAE are highlighting how licensed tutors in the UAE are increasingly assisting parents with personalised learning support.

This has not only expanded access to teachers, allowing parents to choose from a larger pool of tutors, but also made tuition rates more competitive.

In December 2023, private tutoring was legalised in the UAE, with authorities introducing a new permit to allow lessons outside of educational institutions.

The permit is available to registered teachers, current employees, unemployed individuals, students aged 15 to 18, and university students.

Value for money

Dubai resident Arijit Nandi whose son learns Arabic from a tutor based in Abu Dhabi said: “My son has been getting extra help in Arabic from a private tutor because his school grades weren’t good and I didn’t want him to struggle. But with his plate already full of extracurricular activities, the idea of adding in-person tutoring along with the hassle of pick-up, drop-off, and extra transport costs just wasn’t practical. So, my wife found a highly recommended online Arabic tutor in the capital instead, which makes things much easier for both parties.”

He added: “Ever since private tutoring has been legalised in the UAE, more qualified tutors have entered the market, offering lessons at affordable rates like Dh60 an hour, which I pay, because they know otherwise parents can always opt for others. Some people pay even lesser. Also, as tutors are now licensed, I feel much more confident knowing my son is learning from a credible and approved teacher.”

‘Makes this service more accessible’

American expat Natalia Miranda’s eight-year-old son also takes private lessons for English and Math.

Miranda said, “When I inquired about tutoring for both the subjects at a tutorial club, the centre quoted Dh200 per hour per subject, but that only covered a 45-minute session. With at least two sessions per week, the cost was too high for me. So, I decided to enroll him in in-person classes at a centre in JLT, paying for a term-based package at Dh100 per class for each subject. These sessions are from 45 minutes to roughly 1 hour."

“Much as I appreciate the move about licensing private tutors but I’m a bit sceptical about the metrics these private tutors might be using and what their benchmarks are. But when I decide to use their services for my son in the future, I'll rely on recommendations. For older kids, I think it's a good approach since they already have a foundation in subjects like English and Math. They’ll mainly work on strengthening what they already know. This makes the service more accessible, allowing more people to participate. We can even share resources among ourselves — like having someone come to the house, with my son’s friends also attending. We could potentially get a discount for a larger group of students.”