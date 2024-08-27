UAE: Work from home, flexible hours for many parents as kids go back to school

File Photo

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Several parents across the UAE were given flexible work hours or the option to work from home as hundreds of thousands of students go back to school this week. For some parents, this meant they had the opportunity to make some precious memories with their children.

Dubai resident Luis Carreno was one such parent who accompanies his family to drop his daughters off at school in the morning. “My elder one Jamilah started her Year 1 and my younger daughter Halime started Foundation Stage 2 today,” he said. “It was great to be able to drive them to school and drop them off. A start of the year is always exciting.”

Luis Carreno with family

The American expat, who is a Jiu Jitsu coach at a government entity, said he was grateful for the time off. “My academy gave me the morning off to drop the children to school,” he said. “It gave me time to have a leisurely morning with the girls. I joined work in the afternoon so my wife did the pick up on her own.”

On Thursday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources' (FAHR) announced that government employees would be granted flexible working hours to drop off their kids on Monday and those with children in nursery and kindergarten could avail the flexibility for the entire week.

Leisurely time

Abu Dhabi resident Salam A., who works in a federal government entity, had the option to work from home the entire week. “Our company has given employees with children in kindergarten the flexibility to work from home so that they can coordinate school drop off,” he said, speaking to Khaleej Times. “This has been extremely helpful to me because my younger daughter starts school this year.”

Salam said he enjoyed taking his 3-year-old daughter Ilham to school on Monday. “The first week, she has a staggered start,” he explained. “So this means on Monday and Tuesday she spends only an hour in school and for the rest of the week, she goes to school for three hours. Since the first week is just settling in, there is no bus service.

"On Monday, after school, my wife and I took Ilham out to her favorite restaurant for a meal. She was very happy, especially because she has a bag with her favorite cartoon character. The real challenge will begin next week when she realizes that she has to do this for several hours every day,” he added.

Ilham with her favourite bag.

The FAHR scheme would also apply to important events throughout the school year — from parent-teacher meetings to graduation ceremonies. The period of flexibility will not exceed three hours and can be taken at one time, or can be divided into the morning and evening periods.

Executive admin Umm Saad, who works at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said her department benefitted from the policy. They were given a ‘Happy 2 Hours Leave’ which they could avail of at any time this week. “I was able to drop my 11-year-old son Saad on Monday without the stress of dealing with the usual back to school traffic and the rush that comes with it,” she said. “The two hours made a huge difference and I was very grateful for it.”

Her colleague Eijaz Hussain used it to drop his three children to school on Monday. “I got to spend with them in the car, engaging in various discussions,” he said. “During the ride, the kids were full of energy and were asking many questions, especially my 8-year-old daughter Rehab. After every summer holiday, the first day of school is full of excitement. The two hours gave me peace of mind knowing I did not have to rush back to work and I could enjoy the time with my children.”

Eijaz Hussain