UAE UniExpo 2024: Over 3,000 students explore course offerings from global universities

More than 3,000 students from various schools visited the two-day 7th UniExpo in Dubai that started on Wednesday. This year’s event showcased a prestigious line-up of universities and educational partners from around the globe, offering insights into a wide array of programmes and academic opportunities.

Participating institutions include Middlesex University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, Canadian University Dubai, Emirates Aviation University, and University of Bolton, among others. These universities presented their latest programs, providing students with the chance to interact with representatives and gain in-depth knowledge about courses tailored to current industry demands.

Since its inception, the event has been a crowd puller for students, parents and educators alike.

Visitors were spoilt for choice at the vast array of courses offered, some of them making their debut in Dubai.

Marjorie Brians, manager of admissions at Westford University College, expressed her excitement about introducing the Doctor of Business Administration program from Abertay University. “We are thrilled to introduce this programme into our curriculum. It offers students one-to-one research supervision, a dual qualification, and a research master class at the Abertay, Scotland campus,” she said.

Hiba Barada, admissions officer at Emirates Aviation University, highlighted the variety of programmes, especially those related to aviation and computer science. She said: "We offer programmes from Ph.D. to foundation levels, including aviation management, aeronautical engineering, and computer science. Our new program focuses on artificial intelligence and data science, which are in high demand given the future prospects of AI.”

Barada also emphasised exclusive internships with the Emirates Group, which provide valuable industry experience.

Focus on innovation and technology

RIT University showcased their programmes centred on innovation and technology. “Our new media and design program combines aspects of business, media, and public relations, preparing students for the modern job market," explained Walaa Faris, Enrolment Counsellor at RIT University.

Ajman University, ranked fifth locally and No.474 globally, with nine specialised colleges offering more than 43 diverse programmes, was also present.

“Our university's strength lies in its ability to adapt to market demands. Our academic offerings span the College of Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, and Pharmacy, providing a range of programmes tailored to current industry needs. For prospective students uncertain about their academic path, we offer personalised counselling sessions. These sessions help them navigate their options and make informed decisions about their future, ensuring a smooth transition into university life,” explained Hamid Sam Elodie, head of admissions at Ajman University.

Harshita Komet, program consultant from the University of Europe stated that their courses are provided an innovative approach to education, emphasizing dual programs that combine different disciplines to prepare students for the future. "We look into how we can merge design and technology," Komet explained. "It's about creating something truly futuristic."

Founded 20-25 years ago, the University of Europe has established a strong presence in Germany, with its latest campus opening just last year. Speaking about Edufair, Komet expressed enthusiasm: "It's going great so far. Events like these are significant for us in terms of branding. We see a lot of schools and students engaging in interactive sessions, which is wonderful."