UAE UniExpo 2024: More students opting for courses in AI, cybersecurity, business, media

KT Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 5:37 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 6:27 PM

Universities have adapted their curriculum to meet evolving market needs and student interests. Courses in artificial intelligence (AI), digital marketing, cybersecurity, and renewable energy are now at the forefront of academic choices, educators said at the two-day 7th UniExpo in Dubai that concluded on Thursday.

Among the thousands of students who attended the UniExpo over the last two days, many were well informed about their choices and are increasingly interested in emerging fields that promise a secure future.

Mustafa Ali, recruitment manager at Canadian University Dubai (CUD), highlighted the surge in demand for programs in business, computer engineering, and communication fields such as digital media and journalism.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Since its establishment in 2006, the university has expanded its offerings to include digital media, digital marketing, mechatronics, AI, and robotics in response to the evolving academic landscape. Reflecting this commitment to innovation, CUD was ranked number one in its category by QS World University Rankings for 2025.

Marcy Manasseh, an admissions counsellor at Middlesex University Dubai, noted the enthusiastic response to their new MSc Sports Analysis program. She told Khaleej Times: "We just started this program with the first intake in September, and we already see considerable interest, especially from international students.”

Fathima Shareef, a teacher at GEMS National School observed a notable shift in student preferences. "Ten years ago, most students aspired towards careers in medicine and dentistry. Today, there is a growing interest in technological fields," she explained. Their school visited the expo to connect students with information about various universities and programs, aiding them in identifying suitable study paths.

Innovative career paths

This shift towards technology and emerging fields illustrates a broader trend among students seeking secure and innovative career paths. As universities continue to adapt their programs to meet these interests, students are provided with a range of options that align with the demands of the modern job market.

Students like Anika Kant from Ambassador School drew inspiration from their surroundings and family to pursue unique fields such as aerospace engineering. Similarly, Clarence Cabagaduan, a senior at The Philippine School, expressed his interest in computer science and his quest to find the best universities offering this course in Dubai. "I want to get the best education for me, and I've heard that many universities here have strong computer science programs," he shared.

Dhruv Punjabi from Springdales School is exploring the business domain. He highlighted the significance of entrepreneurship in the UAE and the ease of starting new ventures. "I'm planning to study business because I feel that in the UAE, most countries focus on business models, making it easier to start your own business or startups," he explained.

For some students, traditional fields still hold appeal. Salma, a grade 11 student at Grammar School, aims to pursue a career in surgery. She plans to begin her pre-med studies abroad before transferring to Gulf Medical University. Meanwhile, Adam Hammer from American International School is exploring science but is still open to discovering more university options.