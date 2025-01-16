UAE tops QS world future skills index for job readiness in green, AI, digital sectors

The UAE is the most prepared Arab country to meet future job market demands in the green, AI, and digital sectors, according to the QS World Future Skills Index.

The newly launched index evaluates global higher education systems based on four key criteria — skills fit, academic readiness, future of work, and economic transformation.

The UAE ranks 29th globally and leads the Arab region, scoring the highest in all QS indicators.

Its top performance is in academic readiness, where it achieved an impressive score of 90.3, 17 points higher than the global average. This reflects the country's strong higher education system, well-aligned with industry needs and capable of developing the skills critical for the future workforce.

The UAE is leading the way in the future of work, scoring 77.4, 13 points above the global average, highlighting its advanced job market and abundant career opportunities, particularly in AI, digital, and green industries.

In skills fit, the UAE also outperforms the global average by 13 points, with its universities excelling at equipping students with highly sought-after skills.

The UAE's Digital Economy Strategy, aimed at doubling the sector's GDP contribution by 2031, is positioning Dubai and Abu Dhabi as smart city hubs through projects like Dubai Internet City and Abu Dhabi's Hub71. With strong backing from the National AI Strategy and institutions like MBZUAI, the UAE is driving innovation, job growth, and upskilling in AI. Matteo Quacquarelli, Vice-President of Strategy and Analytics at QS, said, "The UAE's ambitious strides in green innovation, digital transformation, and AI are reshaping its economic landscape. However, to fully realise its vision of a self-sustaining, future-proofed and knowledge-based economy, bridging the skills gap is crucial. This requires deeper industry-academia collaboration, investment in vocational training, and empowering local talent to lead in high-growth sectors."