UAE summer break: 5 ways students can upskill, prepare for academic year

After a month of relaxing and rejuvenating, students can use the remaining time of the summer break to upskill, learn new things, and get a head start on their academic year, a top educationalist said.

“While we still have the luxury of long breaks, it is on us to make the most out of this time,” professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), told Khaleej Times.

Professor Aouad suggested a list of things that students can do to better prepare for the year ahead, and boost their personal and mental growth in addition to learning new life skills.

Engage in online courses

Professor Aouad noted that students can explore new subjects within their field or beyond to deepen their knowledge and identify career ambitions.

“Students can use online platforms for courses in everything from data science to creative writing. Earning certificates within your field will boost your skillset and provide an added advantage when applying for jobs. Other than industry-specific training, some topics that can help across disciplines include communications, project management, the use of AI tools, presentation development and management skills.”

Volunteer for a social cause

Professor Aouad underlined that volunteering releases a feel-good hormone called dopamine, which reduces stress and increases positive, relaxed feelings.

Students “make a difference in society while building valuable soft skills through volunteer work with organisations. You can develop essential skills like leadership and teamwork while contributing to impactful social initiatives. Volunteering provides an ideal platform to start building social connections that can lead to professional opportunities later in life,” he said.

Boost mental wellness

The university chancellor noted that students can use the break to develop and strengthen their mental wellness, which will be helpful throughout their education and beyond.

“Exercise is a great way to release stress, and it is never too late or too early to introduce exercise into our lifestyles. Experiment with different exercises, like yoga, running, or team sports, to find out which ones you enjoy the most and make a conscious effort to commit to exercise as part of your daily routine. Other stress management techniques that you can learn include breathing techniques, relaxation exercises, and meditation exercises.”

Catch up on inspiring reads