UAE students rank first among Arab peers in science, maths, report reveals

The UAE ranked first among Arab states that took part in a renowned international assessment that measures eighth and four-grade students' progress in science and mathematics.
More than 64 countries participated in this study which is conducted every four years.
Fourth-grade students' performance in mathematics increased by 17 points, and in science by 22 points, compared to the TIMSS study in 2019. The performance of eighth-grade students also showed a noticeable improvement, with an increase of 15 points in mathematics and 14 points in science.
Overall, short-term trend results show greater differences in achievement between boys and girls in TIMSS 2023 compared to TIMSS 2019, particularly in fourth-grade mathematics. The report indicates that there is a clear-cut relationship between home resources, and mathematics and science achievement for fourth- and eighth-grade students internationally.
TIMSS and PIRLS are international assessments that monitor trends in student achievement in mathematics, science, and reading.
The release of the TIMSS 2023 International Report and Results took place at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on December 4. It was hosted in partnership with IEA (International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement) the TIMSS, PIRLS International Study Centre at Boston College, and the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Education, the live-streamed event highlighted new data from TIMSS 2023.
