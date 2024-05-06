UAE: Students achieve 100% pass rate after ICSE, ISC results, surpassing global average

Photos: Supplied

Spirits were high and the atmosphere was filled with excitement as students across all CISCE-affiliated schools in the UAE celebrated a 100 per cent pass rate following the announcement of the ICSE and ISC results on Monday.

In the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) examination, the top-performing schools internationally are from Dubai, Indonesia, and Singapore, all achieving a 100 per cent pass rate.

Meanwhile, in the ISC (Indian School Certificate) examination, the leading schools abroad are also from Dubai and Singapore, boasting a 100 per cent pass rate.

The exams concluded on March 28 for Class 10 and April 3 for Class 12.

Results significantly higher than all India averages

At the Gems Modern Academy (GMA), 147 candidates sat for the Grade 12 examinations with the batch securing a pass rate of 100 per cent.

Total number of candidates who sat for the Class 10 exam is 285, who also secured a 100 per cent pass rate.

Batch average of the newly introduced ISC subject ‘Mass Media’ is 97 per cent with the average score secured by Students of Determination being 86 per cent and 76 per cent for ICSE and ISC respectively.

These results are apparently significantly higher than the all India averages.

In GMA, Diya Maria Thomas topped the Grade 12 batch with a 99.25 per cent and Spriha Pandey topped the Grade 10 batch with a 99.2 per cent.

Nargish Khambatta, Principal, GEMS Modern Academy and Senior Vice President - Education at GEMS Education, said, “I'm immensely proud of our students’ achievements. These outstanding results reflect their resilience and the supportive ecosystem that nurtures them. The lines between parents and teachers blur as we champion our young change-makers together.”

She added, “There are countless stories to share from the batch of pragmatics - tales of perseverance, representing their country, and overcoming personal challenges to achieve an incredible 89.5 per cent batch average. Our largest cohort of 285 ICSE students have done us so proud as well, with a remarkable batch average of 88.6 per cent. Bravo, boys and girls!”

A total of 243,617 students attempted the ICSE (class 10) examination 2024, of which 242,328 students passed.

The ICSE examination was conducted in 60 written subjects of which 20 were Indian languages, 13 were foreign languages, and one classical language.

Of the 99,901 students who took the ISC (class 12) exam, 98,088 students have passed successfully.

The ISC examination (class 12) was conducted in 47 written subjects of which 12 were Indian languages, four foreign languages, and two classical languages.

It was celebration time for the 69 ICSE students and 40 ISC students of the Ambassador School, Dubai who also recorded a 100 per cent pass rate.

Grade 12 school topper, Anushka Vastawat, scored 96.75 percent with centum in Physics and Computer Science, followed closely by Aashvi Shah and Parv Wadhwa with 96 per cent.

Parv will be pursuing Finance and Accounts at King’s College, London. Anushka intends to pursue Computer Science in Singapore.

At Ambassador school, 50 per cent of students scored more than 90 per cent in ISC along with 32 centum scored by 69 ICSE students.

ISC school topper makes it to top UK university

The school topper for grade 10, Anjali Sharat scored a whopping 98.6 percent with a centum in Physics, History and Civics, followed closely by Aditi Nair with 97.8 per cent with a 100 in Economics.

School topper for ISC, Anushka Vastawat said, “Performance in ISC is important. But more than that we are grateful to the school for the consistent guidance that was provided in terms of university selection. Making it to one of the top 6 universities in the UK, would not have been possible without this support and guidance.”

School topper for grade 10, Anjali Sharat said, “I think the formula to success is very simple. Planning right from the beginning of the year with consistent practice, that’s what it takes to be successful. But this astounding success definitely would not have been possible without the strongest support system that I had in the form of my teachers, school, and my parents.”

Principals reaffirmed their belief in their students’ abilities and dedication, particularly highlighting the exceptional achievements of students facing challenges.

Sheela Menon, Principal, Ambassador School, said, “The performance of our students once again confirms our faith in the abilities and diligence of these young boys and girls who, when guided effectively, leave no stone unturned to be at their best. We are very proud especially of the achievement of our students of determination who have done exceptionally well despite the challenges. Achievements like these are possible only with the unrelenting hard work of our students, unswerving efforts of our devoted teachers, and unwavering support of the parent community.”

‘Consistent efforts paid off’

Maintaining the tradition, the JSS International School also recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage for its ISC and ICSE students.

Of the 104 students who appeared for the ICSE exam, 56 students have scored above 90 per cent and of the 74 students who appeared for the ISC exam, 37 students secured above 90 per cent.

Aishwarya Sinha topped ICSE with a whopping 99 per cent. She was elated by the result and said, “I am delighted that my consistent efforts paid off. I never lost sight of my goal and stayed focused on achieving the best in every test. To refresh myself, I would take to my passion - coding. I am grateful to God, my parents, and my teachers for supporting me throughout this memorable journey.”

Suhani Sharma, the ISC topper with an impressive 97 per cent, was overjoyed.

She said, “My aim this year was solely to see myself grow in areas I felt were hindering me from realising my potential. I reflected on my tendencies of procrastination, and it took me the better part of two years to nudge myself slowly, but surely, in the direction I envisaged for myself. Adhering to that vision, it was a journey I learned a lot from, by putting in consistent effort, and training myself to keep a positive attitude by detaching myself from the results, which really helped me grow in a holistic manner.”

Headteachers highlighted that the results demonstrate how an increasing number of students are surpassing their expectations and creating new benchmarks.

Lata Nakra, Principal of JSS International School, said, “A celebratory moment this year is also the brilliant performance of our students with varied needs. Thanks to the provision from CISCE and the collaborated efforts of the student, parent, and the inclusion team, it was heartwarming to see the students happy and confident during the exams.”

She added, “Overall, the outstanding results reflect exceptional teaching and a great learning environment created by the tireless efforts of the students, the dedicated commitment of the teachers, the unwavering support of the parents and the school management. All have provided invaluable support in helping build an atmosphere where students can thrive and maximize their potential.”

