UAE: Some schools set backpack weight limit to prevent chronic pain, bad posture

Some schools in the UAE are advising students to avoid carrying backpacks that exceed 20 per cent of their body weight. The policy in the capital’s schools is specifically designed according to directives from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).
Consequently, many schools nationwide are encouraging the use of lightweight bags and some are even setting maximum weight limits according to students’ grade levels. This initiative is particularly being highlighted as students get ready to return to school on August 26 after a nearly two-month summer break.
Robert Rinaldo, Head of School, GEMS American Academy – Abu Dhabi, said, “We strictly adhere to government regulations set by ADEK regarding the types of backpacks students can use. In line with our policy, the weight of a student’s backpack must not exceed 20 per cent of their body weight. To ensure safety, we have established a maximum backpack weight for each grade level.”
A few schools also outline that backpacks must have individual compartments for books and other items, and trolley bags are prohibited.
Michelle Thomas, Principal and CEO, GEMS Al Barsha National School, said, “We do not allow trolley bags in our school. Medical experts suggest that a well-fitting, lightweight shoulder bag is preferable, as studies have shown that trolley bags can lead to spinal rotation and may encourage students to carry more items than necessary. While the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has not issued specific guidelines on school bag specifications, they emphasise that student health and safety remain paramount.”
Robert Rinaldo said: “We expect students to wear both straps of their backpacks rather than slinging them over one shoulder, and these straps should be wide and padded for comfort. Classroom teachers regularly monitor backpack weights, and if a bag is found to exceed the 20 per cent limit, parents are notified and advised to reduce the load.”
Schools recommend that students carry only essential items such as a water bottle, pencil case, and any necessary home readers or library bags.
Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International, Abu Dhabi said, “We encourage the foundation grade and upper primary to use trolley bags as they have delicate shoulders and any amount of weight may harm the spine and body. However, middle schoolers and senior students should bring backpacks. ADEK stipulates bag packs not exceeding 20 per cent of their body weight.”
“The range of 2.2kg for Grade KG 1 to 7.3kg for Grade 10 is advised. We recommend students pack their school bags according to the timetable," Singh said. For senior students, the weight is under 8 kgs,” she added.
Doctors have noted that excessive weight can cause students to adopt a forward-leaning posture as a compensatory measure, which may lead to chronic back pain and other postural issues.
Research indicates that problems arise when students carry bags that exceed 20 percent of their body weight.
Dr Mujeeb Muhammad Shaik, Clinical Assistant Professor and Consultant in Orthopaedic Surgery at Thumbay University Hospital said, “Heavy backpacks can lead to increased fatigue, which in turn can harm a child’s ability to concentrate in school. We frequently see kids, both teenagers and younger children, who come in with back pain that seems to come and go.”
Citing an example of a 13-year-old boy, Shaik added, “The boy had a condition called ‘Lordosis’, where his spine curved in a way that makes his chest appear to be more backward than forward. He was experiencing pain in the middle and lower back, which would sometimes be very sharp, and other times he wouldn’t feel it. His parents were concerned since he was complaining almost daily, though he had no history of trauma or medical conditions like arthritis."
After a thorough history, the doctor clarified that two primary factors were causing his pain. “This was a heavy school bag and poor posture during home studies,” he added.
Medics stressed that it’s important to educate children on the proper way to wear and pack their backpacks to distribute the weight evenly and reduce strain on their bodies.
They highlighted that encouraging children to use lockers or desks to store heavy books, when not needed, can also help reduce the load they carry on their shoulders throughout the day.
Dr Reem Saleh Khazal, Pediatrics Specialist at Burjeel Royal Hospital, Asharej said, “Children’s developing bodies are more susceptible to injuries caused by carrying heavy loads on their backs day in and day out. It’s common to hear such complaints, especially among students carrying overloaded backpacks to school. These pains should not be dismissed as mere growing pains but instead, be taken seriously to prevent any long-term health implications.”
