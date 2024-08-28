UAE schools use fee hikes to raise teacher salaries, upgrade infrastructure

They need to apply within the first 30 days of their baby’s birth, provide a valid salary certificate, family book, and no-objection certificate from their employer
The fee increase introduced by schools earlier this year has been allocated for various infrastructure improvements typically carried out during the summer months when students are on break.
School leaders from various institutions across different emirates emphasised that the two-month summer vacation is the optimal period for renovating school facilities.
Students returned on Monday to upgraded school facilities following their long vacation. The improvements for pupils include smart classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and resource centres, along with enhanced ICT (information and communication technology), sports, and recreational amenities.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sangita Chima, Amity School Dubai Principal said: “A significant part of the revenue is used to develop the school facilities. This year we have a newly furnished IT laboratory for the Grade 10 students. This includes, equipment, technology, and software for the various learning opportunities across all phases … also all labs have been furnished with adequate facilities as the student strength has increased significantly.”
Notably, private schools in Dubai were allowed to increase their fees by up to 5.2 per cent, this year, depending on how they fared in the latest Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) annual inspections.
Principals in other emirates also noted that in addition to infrastructure upgrades, these (fee hike) resources have also been utilised for faculty training.
James McDonald, Principal/CEO, GEMS Wesgreen International School – Sharjah said: “While a portion of fees is allocated to infrastructure enhancements and ensuring our campuses are equipped with the latest resources, we also invest significantly in teacher development and student programmes."
"This holistic approach ensures that our students benefit from not only state-of-the-art facilities but also from highly skilled educators who are continuously developing their craft. Every aspect of fee allocation is carefully planned to maximise the educational experience and to support our students’ academic and personal growth,” he said.
McDonald stated that the school has recently built robotics and STEAM rooms, which are now outfitted with cutting-edge resources, as well as renovated reception areas in both the Administration and Kindergarten buildings.
“We have also created dedicated prayer rooms for our secondary students, ensuring their spiritual needs are supported. Looking ahead, we are excited about the upcoming indoor extension to our Kindergarten farm and the installation of retractable cricket nets on both campuses,” he added.
Moreover, some school heads highlighted that any increases primarily go toward teacher salaries.
Simon Herbert, Head of School/CEO, GEMS International School – Al Khail, said: “Any increases are first and foremost diverted towards teacher salaries and are not as a result of facility upgrades. That said, it is of course vitally important that our schools are maintained to meet the high standards that our families rightly expect and deserve. We believe the enhancements at GIS over the summer reflect the strategy, vision, and mission of our school.”
Principals highlighted that parents and families coming in for the new school year were visibly impressed by the upgraded lobby, reception, finance, and admissions areas.
“We also have a new Primary Inclusion Centre, which reiterates the emphasis on serving our diverse community. Our Primary arts rooms have increased in size, as has the IB DP/CP ‘Senior Hub’, which caters to our Grade 11 and 12 students. We also have a new, soon-to-open sports hall. All in all, it’s been a very busy summer for the contractors and our facilities teams – and we are most grateful to them for their hard work,” Herbert added.
ALSO READ:
They need to apply within the first 30 days of their baby’s birth, provide a valid salary certificate, family book, and no-objection certificate from their employer
An English teacher from Qatar also won the prize this week, who plans to build her home in India with the reward
The extremely rare bowel obstruction carries significant risk with mortality rates reaching as high as 40 per cent
The Ministry also expressed the Emirates' full solidarity and support towards Jordan and all measures it takes to preserve the holy sites
Humid conditions are expected by night and will continue until Wednesday morning
KT investigation has identified nearly six nightclubs and at least two individuals involved in the scam
The 22-year-old's passion for science and a desire to serve the country led to her creating history
The UAE has submitted a request to the French government to provide the Emirati with all consular services urgently