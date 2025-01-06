UAE: Schools report nearly 100% attendance rates as students return after winter break

Many schools across the UAE, including those following the Indian curriculum, reported nearly 100 per cent attendance rates on Monday, signalling a strong start to the new term after the three-week winter break.

As thousands of students returned to International and Indian-curriculum schools for the start of Term 2 and Term 3, the familiar yellow school buses were back on the roads, causing traffic around school zones to surge during the morning and late afternoon peak hours.

Principals across the country reported a lively and energetic atmosphere, with many schools seeing nearly full attendance, marking a strong and positive start to the new term.

Ian Plant, Principal/CEO of GEMS Founders School – Dubai South, expressed his satisfaction, saying, “Following the winter break, attendance to school today was very good. It was very pleasing to see our students return as well as to welcome all of our new joining families for their school induction and first day."

Enhanced road safety and parking measures

With the increase in traffic around school zones, both schools and traffic marshals implemented measures to ensure smoother traffic flow and minimise disruptions. Authorities prioritised safety, emphasising respectful and organised behaviour during drop-off and pick-up times.

“As always, safety comes first," Plant said. "We’ve continued to focus on building a culture of respect, ensuring the importance of respecting one another at drop-off and collection times.” He also shared that the parent community were supportive with students arriving promptly without delay.

Ian Plant

"We foster a culture of kindness and work hard to manage the busier times of the school day calmly and efficiently. It was truly rewarding to spend time welcoming our families at the front of the school during drop-off today. This reflects the strong relationships our operations, security, and academic teams have built with parents," Plant added.

Many schools also unveiled new facilities on campus, to welcome families this term. “It was pleasing to open our parent café to the community on the first day of Term 2 and have an opportunity to spend time with our new families welcoming them to the school community," he shared.

Exams to begin soon

Meanwhile, in Indian curriculum schools, the return to school was similarly smooth, with principals reporting high attendance. At Credence High School in Dubai, over 90 per cent of students attended, creating an energetic and enthusiastic atmosphere.

"Our school buses ran on schedule, and our dedicated security and volunteer staff efficiently guided everyone to the main building, prioritising safety. Both students and staff are familiar with the designated entry and exit points, ensuring a smooth and organised process," noted Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal at Credence High School, Dubai.

For many students, the return to school marked the start of a busy period, with assessments on the horizon. "Grades 10 and 12 will begin their pre-board exams this Wednesday. After the break and with the beautiful weather, students are energised and ready to perform their best," Singh added.

Deepika Thapar Singh

A warm welcome for new families

At certain schools in Sharjah, the student council played a key role in managing traffic, with students arriving early to help direct their peers. "Students who live nearby or can arrange their own transportation arrived early to assist with traffic management, and staff members also helped out," shared Dr Arogya Reddy, Principal, Ambassador School Sharjah. "We also had a strong attendance rate of 93 per cent, which is excellent. Despite the Indian festival of Pongal just a week away, that's celebrated widely in Tamil Nadu, it's common for many Tamilian students to miss school during the first week after the winter break. However, this year, we've seen a positive turnout," Dr Reddy noted. Dr Arogya Reddy He also explained that while it's uncommon for new families to join in the final term, in CBSE curricula schools, however, exceptions are always there. "This term, we welcomed three new students, including a Grade 9 student who relocated from Kuwait. New parents were given a campus tour, and we also have a buddy system where current students help newcomers settle in. "Before each term begins, the Principal's message is shared with students and posted on our social media pages. Additionally, welcome emails from the heads of sections are sent to parents, offering an overview of what to expect in the upcoming term," he said.