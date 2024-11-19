UAE schools conduct assessments ahead of long winter holidays in December

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Schools in the UAE are conducting internal assessments and preparing for evaluations as the long winter break approaches.

Students in the country will have a brief school month in December, with just eight days of classes. The first two days, December 2 and 3, are public holidays for Union Day.

Winter holidays will start on December 17, with schools reopening on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Ongoing pre-board exams

Meanwhile, some Indian-curriculum schools in the country are already conducting their first round of pre-board exams before the final Central Board of Secondary Educations’ (CBSE) exams in February.

Lini Shivaprasad, Principal, GEMS Millennium School – Sharjah said, “Our Grade 10 and 12 students, who will appear for the CBSE board examinations in February/March, are currently undertaking their first round of model examinations. These include both theory and practical components to ensure students build confidence and are well-prepared for the main board examinations. We are also currently in the first half of our second term. Lesson progression tests, conducted as part of AfLs (Assessments for Learning), are a standard practice at our school and are being implemented across all subjects.”

Before the winter break, schools also have short unit tests planned for all exam-taking grades other than Grades 10 and 12.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO Principal, Credence High School, said, “As we eagerly anticipate the upcoming winter break, our students are engaging in numerous activities that showcase their dedication to learning and school spirit. Our students in grades 3-9 are fully immersed in ASSET assessments (skill-based benchmarking assessment testing for three core subjects of English, Math and Science).”

She added, “However, those in grades 10 and 12 gear up for their first pre-board exams scheduled from November 25 to December 9. These important evaluations provide valuable insights into each student’s progress and ensure they are well-prepared for future academic challenges.”

School calendars bustling with winter activities

School leaders highlighted that with the weather improving, the school calendar is bustling with activities such as sports days, off-site trips, overnight camps, parent sports days, concerts, and fitness weeks.

“In addition to academic pursuits, we’re excited to celebrate National Day on November 28. This joyous occasion brings our community together in a vibrant display of unity and patriotism. Beyond our campus walls students of all ages have the opportunity to participate in a variety of educational and recreational field trips. These excursions, both local and international, foster strong bonds between peers and teachers while creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime,” added Singh.

‘Not clustered exams’