UAE: School heads say strong ethics, policies in place to prevent bribing of teachers

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 7:27 PM

Heads of schools in the UAE expressed concern over the British teacher accepting bribes from students in exchange for altering their exam results.

The case, which resulted in the teacher being sentenced to three years in prison, Dh5,000 fine and deportation, has sparked conversations about the importance of ethical conduct and transparency within educational institutions.

Zubair Ahmad, COO of Springdales School in Dubai, said that there is a need for schools to prioritise integrity and value systems alongside academic excellence. “It is very sad news to hear. Teaching is a noble profession, and it’s heartbreaking when a teacher is involved in such unethical behaviour,” said Ahmad.

“Schools must implement comprehensive training on ethical conduct. While focusing on education, we cannot afford to neglect our focus our values system.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ahmad further said that they have strict measures in place to address such issues at school. “We have made it mandatory for teachers to sign an ethical code of conduct as part of their induction. Regular evaluations and thorough background checks of teachers are also essential to prevent incidents of misconduct,” said Ahmad.

Zubair Ahmad

He highlighted that they have a comprehensive employee safeguarding declaration policy in place at their school. “This policy is designed for employees working with children and clearly outlines expectations for all staff. It not only supports them in fulfilling their duty to protect children but also ensures the safety of the entire school community, including protecting themselves,” said Ahmad, adding that the policy focuses to prioritise the child in all actions.

Ahmad further mentioned that support systems such as mentorship programs, counselling, and conflict resolution teams are crucial in helping teachers navigate challenges and uphold the highest standards of professionalism.