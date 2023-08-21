UAE retailers' back-to-school offers: Win Dh25,000 in school fees, tablets and much more

File photo

As parents, students and teachers across the UAE gear up to return to schools on August 28, there are plenty of offers that have been launched by companies to cash in on the spending spree.

The offers and discounts have been launched by a variety of players including, e-commerce majors, brick-and-mortar stores, car rental firms and companies running loyalty programmes.

Dh25,000 school fee

Consumer electronics major Jumbo launched a campaign, whereby a student gets a chance to win Dh25,000 in school fees as well as brand-new laptops.

To win prizes, shoppers need to spend Dh1,000 on laptops, tablets, computers, accessories etc at Jumbo stores till September 3.

Upon spending Dh1,000 on an electronic device, shoppers will also enter into a daily prize draw to win a new laptop every day.

The retailer is also offering up to Dh400 student and teacher discounts on buying selected models of laptops.

Centrepoint, a subsidiary of Landmark Group, has introduced a discount on a wide range of back-to-school items ranging from backpacks to stationery, school clothes, mealtime essentials and much more. The retailer also offers discounts of up to 75 per cent on school bags, shoes, stationery items, backpacks and other items.

Babyshop, another Landmark Group subsidiary, has lowered prices on backpacks or trolley bags with lunch bags, water bottles, pencil cases and much more. On buying any school bag, Babyshop offers Dh400-plus gift vouchers from its partners. It provides a one-year warranty on all items.

Back-to-school fair

Times Square Center, Dubai, is hosting a back-to-school fair from August 25 to 27 to mark the start of a new school year in a fun and engaging way.

Visitors and shoppers can win a laptop or tablet of the same monetary value, exchange old tablets and return with a new one, take home a printer or monitor and donate old books and get vouchers.

“It is a chance to kick off the new school year in style, surrounded by a supportive society and exciting opportunities for all,” said Nancy Ozbek, general manager of Times Square.

Running till August 31, Noon.com customers can get discounts of up to 70 per cent on a wide range of products across various categories. The e-commerce major has slashed prices on sportswear, sneakers, lenses, eyeglass frames, sunglasses, learning and education toys and stationery essentials.

Retail major Carrefour announced up to 50 per cent discounts across school supplies including electronics, stationery, backpacks and lunchboxes. Customers can have their back-to-school purchases customised as well on a minimum spend of Dh200 and above.

BBZ, the off-price department store of Apparel Group, offers up to 50 per cent discount on shoes, functional backpacks, footwear, and essential stationery from premium brands across all its outlets.

Global brands have also jumped on the bandwagon to make the most of the spending spree ahead of the school opening.

Dh10,000 weekly prizes

South Korean consumer technology giant Samsung is offering a chance to win a full house makeover with the latest Samsung products and weekly prizes up to Dh10,000.

Shoppers will receive one raffle entry for every Dh999 spent with a maximum of 3 raffle entries for Dh2,999 and above. This offers a chance to enter 3 times in the weekly draw and 3 times in the Mega Draw.

Smart mobility app Selfdrive has launched a back-to-school offer for students and teachers starting from just Dh1,099 per month for a period of 3 and 6 months.

UAE-based lifestyle loyalty programme Bounz tied up with electronics retailer and distributor Eros Group, allowing its members to earn 1 point on every Dh6 spent on electronics and 2 points on accessories at its online and brick-and-mortar outlets.