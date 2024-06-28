E-Paper

UAE ranked No.1 for creative thinking, financial literacy in Arab world

Conducted every three years, Pisa looks into educational systems by testing students' skills and knowledge

Photo used for illustrative purposes
Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 4:59 PM

Last updated: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 11:31 PM

The UAE topped the Arab world in creative thinking and financial literacy, based on an assessment of educational systems across the globe.

The latest results of the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) were revealed in a forum hosted by the UAE from June 27 to 28.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Conducted every three years, Pisa looks into educational systems by testing students' skills and knowledge in countries participating in the programme.


Based on its 2022 evaluation, the UAE was ranked first in the Arab world for financial literacy and, along with Qatar, for creative thinking.

The UAE took the initiative to apply Pisa study outcomes to evaluate student performance in creative thinking and financial literacy.

For creative thinking, the focus is on enhancing students' cognitive skills and creative capabilities. Financial literacy measures students' abilities to manage financial resources, ensuring well-being, and financial sustainability.

The recent two-day event for the Pisa announcement was organised by he Ministry of Education (MoE) in partnership with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD),

Besides the presentation of results, the forum also featured dialogue sessions on the future of education in the region, best practices, and experiences in developing educational systems. Experts, researchers, and specialists presented research papers on educational affairs.

