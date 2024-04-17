Mall group issues statement as regular operations experience disruption
Sharjah has announced an extension of distance learning for private schools in the emirate due to unstable weather conditions.
After two days of online classes, students will continue to study remotely on Thursday, April 18, to ensure their safety, said local government authorities.
It was a decision issued by the emirate's emergency, crisis and disaster management team, in coordination with the Sharjah Private Education Authority.
Sharjah first announced the switch to distance learning on Monday as the UAE braced for adverse weather. It initially directed students to stay home for two days, from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Schools across the country are currently conducting online classes. Authorities in other emirates are yet to issue a decision on the extension of distance learning as the country reeled under the aftermath of the heaviest rain it had seen in 75 years.
