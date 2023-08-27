UAE President, Vice-President extend wishes as more than one million students return to classrooms

Kawkab Mohsin's super-sized paintings catch eyes of visitors during National Day celebrations at Rashid Centre for People of Determination
As more than one million students across the country return to their classrooms on Monday, the UAE President and Vice-President extended best wishes for the students.
Sharing his wishes to the students, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: “I extend my best wishes for a successful academic year to all students, teachers, and parents. Together, you continue to ensure that educational excellence is an investment in our nation's future and a foundation for developing lifelong learners in and out of school.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also wished the students on the beginning of their ‘annual education journey’.
Schools will reopen across the country on Monday and the authorities have taken measures to ensure a smooth beginning of the academic year.
Sheikh Mohammed said: “My word to the students: How much does the country rise ... On the papers of your notebooks, you write down its glories. And from your classrooms, its achievements rise.. And according to your dreams, it magnifies its future.”
The Dubai Ruler added: “We are optimistic about you and we see in you the most beautiful future for our homeland.”
