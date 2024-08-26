UAE President extends wishes as more than 1 million students return to schools

Over the past decade, the UAE has provided more than US$3.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Sudan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs
With more than one million students returning to UAE schools on Monday after their two-month summer break, President Sheikh Mohamed extended his best wishes for the students, teachers, and parents.
The UAE President took to X to congratulate the students, teachers, and parents, saying, "As the new school year begins, I extend my best wishes to students, teachers, parents, and all those working in the education sector."
"Education remains a cornerstone of our nation’s ongoing progress, supported by a comprehensive and advanced system that maximises learning, encourages cooperation between schools and families, and integrates knowledge, values, and strong character while promoting the responsible use of AI and new technology," Sheikh Mohamed added.
Among the 400 people who participated in Dubai Cares’ ‘Back to School’ initiative held in Abu Dhabi on Friday, many had Palestinian and Sudanese roots