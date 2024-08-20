UAE: Nearly 2,000 teachers hired by largest private school operator

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 3:25 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 4:48 PM

The largest private school operator in the UAE has hired almost 2,000 teachers as part of back-to-school preparations. This was revealed by Dino Varkey, the group chief executive officer of GEMS Education.

“We have hired 1,850 new teaching recruits,” he said at a media round-table held in Dubai on Tuesday. “This is slightly less than the number of teachers we hired last year because we have done a good job of retaining our staff.”

