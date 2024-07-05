UAE: IB 2024 results out, topper gets perfect score

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 7:40 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 7:53 PM

UAE schools have started receiving results for the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) on Friday night. Several students registered outstanding performance, hitting marks that are significantly above the international average.

Some of the toppers include Jana Roy, from Dubai International Academy - Emirates Hills (DIA EH), scored a full 45 points – a feat achieved by an elite 0.1 per cent of IB Diploma students globally. An Emirati student from the same school, Rashid Abbas, achieved 44 points.

Based on the results shared with Khaleej Times, students from DIA EH, Dubai International Academy – Al Barsha and Raffles World Academy – all under Innoventures Education – showed a strong performance with a 99.6 per cent pass rate. A total of six students achieved 44 points, and 15 per cent of the cohort of 238 scored above 40.

Some of the students secured admissions in top-ranked global universities such as Stanford University, University of Oxford, Brown University, Columbia University, University of Pennsylvania, University of Toronto, University of Cambridge, Imperial College and London School of Economics.

'I did the best I could'

Roy, who was surprised of her strong performance, said: “I honestly was not expecting the grades that I received. Nor did I put too much emphasis on getting the perfect score. I simply showed up each day and did the best I could do and the results simply followed. I would like to thank my teachers for all their help.”

Abbas, a student at DIA EH since KG 1, for his part said: “I am very blessed with these grades. Alhamdulillah! It’s been of course tough and challenging but at the end it has been a rewarding journey.” He is going to join the UAE military services.

Rashid Abbas