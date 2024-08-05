UAE flights: Some students skip first week of school to avoid soaring airfare costs?

FILE. KT Photo : Rahul Gajjar

After a two-month break, a few schools in the UAE will reopen on Monday, August 26 2024. In the first week, after the classes resume post-summer holidays, some schools typically witness 15 to 25 per cent absentees, highlighted principals in the UAE.

Expatriates arriving during peak travel season often save on airfare, as prices usually double in late August with the onset of the back-to-school period.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International School, said, "High absenteeism in the first week of the school reopening is very peculiar to UAE. I am specifically stating from an Indian curriculum school context. The high ticket price is the main reason."

Singh emphasised that, as a rule, all students are required to be present on the first day of school. "We encourage parents to value attendance in school, as it's directly linked to student performance. However, parents tend to save on high travel costs in expat populations from low-mid-income families. Commonly, we see about 75 per cent attendance in the first week after schools reopen in August."

Potential consequences

Late arrivals must meet with their designated senior leadership team, and the school attendance policy is communicated to the parents with potential consequences.

"Parents have to take responsibility for covering a portion of the days missed. We have seen our attendance settle down in the first week itself. There should be some limits on fare pricing. It's unfair to low-and middle-income individuals who want to visit their home country but are burdened by high airfares, which can significantly impact their finances," she added.

Other headteachers voiced similar concerns, highlighting that students must return to school on time to return to their learning rhythm after a long gap.

Sangita Chima, Amity School Dubai Principal said, "Around 15 to 25 per cent or so are absent in the Foundational and Primary Sections. Interestingly the Board Class usually has 100 per cent attendance. Getting back to school on time reduces stress and anxiety."

60-70 per cent fare increase

Khaleej Times reached out to a few parents to understand why they may return late for school reopening.

Ami Rasheed, who has travelled to the southern state of Kerala, also opted to return on less busy days to save on airfare.

She said, "We plan to return by the end of August or, at the latest, within one week of the school reopening. My husband will return on August 4 as he needs to resume work, but my children and I will return later. He will purchase our tickets once he returns to Dubai, based on the ticket prices at that time, and no later than a week after schools reopen.

"My daughter is in Grade 8 and my son is in Grade 3. During the first week of school, induction programmes usually take place before regular classes begin. My husband found that the one-way fare from Kozhikode to Dubai is above Dh1,000 per person, which is a 60-70 per cent increase compared to what it's now. So, it makes sense to wait a bit longer to see if the prices decrease," added Ami.

