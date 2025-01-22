UAE doctors warn of rise in flu cases among kids as schools reopen after winter break

Doctors in the UAE have observed a significant increase in flu-like symptoms among children since schools resumed on January 6 after the three-week winter break.

Healthcare professionals have seen a surge in paediatric visits, a trend that typically occurs when classes resume after the holidays.

When schools reopen, children returning from various neighbourhoods and regions after the break are more likely to carry and spread the flu virus, leading to rise in cases, professionals emphasised.

“The increase in flu-like symptoms has led to a noticeable uptick in patient visits compared to November 2024. The number of children presenting with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and body aches has doubled compared to the pre-holiday period," said Dr Amjad Mouhammad Haider, consultant paediatrician at International Modern Hospital.

Dr Ajmad also mentioned that while this seasonal increase in respiratory infections is expected, close interactions in school settings have exacerbated the spread. “Children are spending prolonged hours in classrooms and shared spaces, which facilitates the spread of viruses. Cooler temperatures provide favourable conditions for viral activity and transmission," he explained.

Dr Amjad Mouhammad Haider

Changes in routines and dietary habits during the holiday break may also weaken children’s immunity, making them more susceptible to infections upon returning to school.

Preventing further spread of the virus

In response, schools have issued circulars urging parents to keep sick children at home to aid recovery and prevent further spread of the virus.

One British-curriculum school said in its latest circular, “With ‘flu’ season most certainly upon us, please take notice of our important policies in place to ensure the safety of all our students and staff.”

Among other advisories, one of the key points stated: “If your child has been sent home due to fever or illness, your child must remain home for at least 24 hours of being fever and illness free, without requiring medication.”

Similarly, an IB school in Dubai advised parents to keep children with symptoms such as fever, cough, or fatigue at home until they fully recover. The notice read: “As influenza seasons take place each year in fall and winter, this guide is prepared to help you be more aware of how to protect yourself, your children and your whole family from influenza. Keep your sick child at home, if he/she develops these symptoms: fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, general malaise or feeling of fatigue or muscle ache, frequent dry or wet cough, runny or blocked nose."

“If your child is diagnosed with influenza, please make sure you provide the school doctor/nurse with the clinic/hospital case report and the laboratory results if available. Don’t send your child back to school, until he/she has fully recovered from the illness (24 hours after being fever free without using fever-reducing medications),” added the circular.

Rising influenza A or B cases among kids

Additionally, doctors have observed that some children have also been presenting with gastrointestinal issues, such as vomiting, without the typical respiratory symptoms associated with "being infected with influenza viruses".

"These cases highlight the variable presentations of the flu, which can delay diagnosis," said Dr Sherif Mohamed Mosaad Kamel, consultant paediatrician and neonatologist at Zulekha Hospital Dubai.

"Undoubtedly, there has been a noticeable rise in the number of children presenting with influenza A or B this January compared to November 2024. This increase is particularly evident among school-age children following the reopening of schools after the winter break," he noted.

Dr Sherif Mohamed Mosaad Kamel “We strongly recommend seeking medical attention early if symptoms appear. Timely diagnosis using clinical assessment and nasal swab testing, followed by appropriate antiviral treatment, can significantly reduce complications and speed up recovery," he added. Importance of vaccinations, hygiene Dr Amr El Zawahry, consultant paediatrician at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, highlighted the importance of flu vaccinations, proper hand hygiene, and teaching children to cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. "Children must try and avoid touching their face especially their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands. These practices would immensely help in reducing the spread of the flu virus among children," he said. He noted that children must be taught to cover their mouth and nose with either a tissue or their elbow when they are coughing or sneezing. "They should also be reminded to wash their hands immediately after coughing or sneezing," he said. Dr Amr also advised parents to keep sick children at home to prevent the spread of the virus in schools. "When the child is sick or has fever, parents must keep them at home and observe the spike in their symptoms. Keeping sick children at home prevents the infection from spreading in the school environment during the flu season," he added. ALSO READ: 'Boys do cry': Doctors in UAE warn men against holding back tears, stress mental health risks UAE: Want to get 'fox eye' look? Eyelid surgery on the rise but doctors warn of risks