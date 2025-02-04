UAE classrooms with virtual reality, AI to improve learning for students, transform teaching

An innovative AI-powered platform is being introduced into classrooms across several schools in the UAE that will enable students with new educational content. This platform will ensure flexible, hands-on learning, such as stepping inside a science experiment, using virtual avatars, or exploring historical landmarks in 3D.

This comes after GEMS Education announced its partnership with EON Reality, a global leader in AI-assisted Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR) education, where classrooms will be transformed into immersive digital experiences.

This platform will enable students to engage with interactive educational content on multiple devices, including laptops, tablets, and VR headsets.

Jay Varkey, Deputy CEO, GEMS Education, said, “Our partnership with EON Reality shows our dedication to bringing advanced technology into our schools. By giving students and teachers access to these immersive learning tools, we’re creating an environment where innovation and education come together, preparing our youth for the future. Parents can also access the platform and learn with their children.”

Enhance digital learning experience

The partnership offers several key features aimed at enhancing digital learning experiences.

Comprehensive Digital Content will provide students and teachers with access to 3D models and immersive environments related to healthcare, engineering, science, space, and vocational skills.

Interactive Learning will be facilitated through EON Reality’s platform, which can convert static materials into engaging 3D experiences, making lessons more dynamic and easier to grasp.

Personalised Learning Pathways will allow content customisation based on individual student needs, ensuring tailored learning experiences for diverse learning styles.

Additionally, Virtual Practice and Simulations will enable students to use virtual avatars and simulations, allowing them to develop academic and practical skills safely. Dan Lejerskar, Chairman of EON Reality, said, "We are excited to partner with GEMS Education, a leader in global education and the first private K-12 group we've partnered with globally. This collaboration aims to transform the learning experience for GEMS students across the UAE and beyond. Our globally leading digital library encompasses various subjects, providing GEMS students and teachers with unparalleled resources to enhance their learning and teaching experiences." Experts emphasised that by giving educators and students access to this platform, they are boosting engagement in specialised subjects and ensuring the teaching methods evolve with the latest advancements. Baz Nijjar, Vice President, Education Technology and Digital Innovation at GEMS Education, added, "This will be most prominently on display at GEMS School of Research and Innovation, opening in August, where we will be utilising advanced research and technology opportunities to integrate EON Reality's XR tech and content to enhance learning experiences and skills-related outcomes."