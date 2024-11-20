UAE clarifies new student admission policy after EmSAT cancelled

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

After UAE authorities announced the cancellation of EmSAT entrance exam in early November, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research allowed universities to set admission policies, minimum guidelines, and programmes to assist students.

In return, it has established evaluation criteria for the results that universities should achieve at the end of a student's journey, helping to regulate the quality of education and outcomes.

The main objective of this approach is to give universities flexibility. Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for higher education operations, stated: "Universities know better. They're on the ground and understand the students, enabling them to develop their criteria for admissions."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The cancellation of EmSAT as an admission requirement allows universities to have flexible options, which enables students to enter through bridge programmes or other preparatory courses.

As reported earlier by Khaleej Times, Dr Yousef M. Al Assaf, President of Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai, said, “The new admission criteria will largely mirror our current approach. We will proceed with our own placement tests in Physics, Math, and English alongside the standard IELTS and TOEFL requirements."

Nahid Afshan, Head of Admission, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus said: "Our admission criteria will be based on the overall aggregate secured by the student in the high school examination with a minimum mark requirement in relevant subjects, based on the preferred specialisation. For English proficiency, we will look at alternative exams such as IELTS in the absence of EmSAT.”

Average grade not important

To streamline university admissions, specific subjects have been aligned with various specialisations, emphasising that high grades in these relevant subjects are more important than the overall average. "We're just going to look at the specialisations of the required subjects for that major," Alsaadi further explained, ensuring that students are assessed based on their strengths in their chosen field

For instance, for those interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) programs, achieving high grades like an A in chemistry, biology, or physics is now a requirement for admission.

To ensure transparency, all data regarding admission criteria will be publicly available. "Students are encouraged to contact universities directly to inquire about available bridge programs and their eligibility for preferred majors," he added.

Unlimited applications allowed

Additionally, NAPO 2.0 is a revamped admission service, by the ministry, designed to make application and acceptance more flexible and provide all necessary information for student registration year-round.

"There is no limit on the number of applications, enabling students to explore admissions and deadlines for various universities," Alsaadi said. The system currently includes over 20 universities and will soon encompass most universities in the UAE, streamlining the student application process. The ministry is shifting its focus to measuring outcomes rather than policing the admissions process. "We are going to measure the outcomes. The universities are responsible for establishing the right admission criteria to achieve these outcomes," Alsaadi clarified. Outcome measurements This aligns with the new outcome-based framework, which consists of six key pillars that connect education to the job market: Employment outcomes ensures graduates gain essential skills for relevant jobs

Industry collaboration fosters partnerships between schools and businesses to create relevant curricula

Research outcomes promotes innovation and practical problem-solving

International education prepares students for a global workforce through international collaboration

Community engagement encourages social responsibility by serving local communities

Quality assurance maintains academic standards while promoting continuous improvement in educational programmes ALSO READ: UAE: New system provides easier access to higher education, says minister UAE cancels EmSAT exams: Students seek clarity on new rules for university admission