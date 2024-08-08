Plan to beat traffic, welcome kits: How UAE schools are preparing to welcome students after summer holidays

For many such private tailors and shops, the rush to stitch uniforms has already begun
Institutions in the UAE are gearing up for the back-to-school season by sending out welcome back kits, creating new parent orientation websites and even coordinating staggered start times with neighbouring schools to ease traffic on the first day of school.
Schools across the country commence on Monday, 26 August after an almost two-month long summer break that began on Monday, 8 July for majority of students.
Simon Herbert, Head of School/CEO, GEMS International School – Al Khail said, “We’ve prepared a comprehensive new parent orientation website, which is part of the ‘welcome pack’ sent to all parents before the start of school. In addition, all students receive an ICT pack containing their logins for apps and homeroom details a week before school begins.”
As the traffic situation on the first day of school always poses a challenge, schools are proactively addressing the traffic situation on that day.
“To ensure a smooth and stress-free experience, we have implemented staggered start times with our neighbouring schools and designated drop-off and pick-up zones. This information, along with a detailed traffic management plan, is included in the welcome kits and will be shared with our parents. We encourage parents to familiarise themselves with these details to help minimise congestion and ensure everyone’s safety.”
Meanwhile, head teachers advise parents that gradually reinstating children’s routines is crucial for a smooth transition back to school.
“During the holidays, children often adopt different sleep patterns and daily habits, which can make returning to a structured school day challenging. We encourage parents to start re-establishing regular bedtimes and wake-up times at least two weeks before school begins,” added Herbert.
Other principals also reiterate that as students reach the final third of the summer holidays, it’s time for everyone to prepare for the same.
Fatima Martin, Principal, GEMS New Millennium School – Al Khail said, “Our welcome back communications encourage parents and students to adjust bedtimes, practice morning routines, establish homework habits, and engage in discussions about the upcoming school year.”
Additionally, schools are also introducing a special day exclusively for new students, allowing them to explore the campus alongside other newcomers.
Whether they are returning families or new ones, schools are tailoring orientations to meet the diverse needs of the school community.
“For new families, we introduce our staff, outline procedures, and address frequently asked questions, while all parents receive reminders and information guides to help ease the transition after the summer break,” added Martin.
Meanwhile, in Indian curriculum schools, some principals point out that holiday homework must be submitted on time, allowing teachers to prepare students for upcoming lessons, and ensuring a smoother transition when they return to school.
Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International said, “We guide parents to follow a routine for studies throughout the summer vacation or else children come back to school washed out after such a long break. Hence, we have the idea of holiday homework. Holiday Homework must be submitted on the first two days of the school reopening, so that's non-negotiable. This instruction is always part of our school routine.”
School leaders emphasize punctuality and attendance as they pointed out that the first day and week usually includes important information about the school’s rules, procedures, and expectations. It helps students and parents get acquainted with the environment again.
She added, “A welcome mail is already ready for the parents and the children. A social media post is also ready for release before the school reopens. The Form Tutor will send a welcome kit to all new joiners with important manuals and the reading program. My mail to parents, staff, and students will contain the welcome note with instructions for the first day and the first week.”
