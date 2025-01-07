UAE announces schedule for release of first-semester grades for 2024-2025 academic year

The schedule for releasing first-semester grades for the 2024-2025 academic year was announced by the Ministry of Education (MoE) on Tuesday.

The Ministry noted that results for grades 1-4 will be available on Wednesday, January 8, while the results for grades 5-8 will be on Thursday, January 9. Meanwhile, results for grades 9-12 will be released on Friday, January 10.

According to the Ministry, students and parents can access the grades through the electronic student portal starting at 10am on the respective days. Additionally, grade cards can be printed electronically from 8pm to 12am.