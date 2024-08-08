UAE: 100% scholarship, Dh6,000 reward for Emirati students undertaking Islamic courses

The pilot initiative will be implemented from August 12 to September 30
The General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced a scholarship for Emirati students who undertake Islamic Studies. The financial grant is in collaboration with Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities.
The university will be offering a number of scholarships in Islamic Studies courses over the next five years.
The grant will include covering tuition fee expenses for the entirety of the course and providing housing and transportation. Students will also be given a reward of Dh6,000 per month throughout the duration of the course.
Upon graduation (after fulfilling all prerequisites), students may be employed by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat.
Applicants must fulfil certain criteria to be eligible for the scholarship. These are as follows:
To avail the scholarship throughout the duration of the course, students must fulfil the following responsibilities:
The scholarship will be applicable for students who enrol in the coming five years.
To register, students can apply through the university's website or the QR code provided on the Awqaf's social platforms.
The authority announced the initiative as it aims to prepare a national cadre to assume responsibility for the legal discourse in the country based on religious and scientific references.
This also aims to prepare citizens to join religious jobs in the country, while providing Emirati society with "qualified cadres capable of enhancing religious awareness and spreading values of citizenship and Islamic values". It is also aimed at spreading values of tolerance and coexistence in the country.
