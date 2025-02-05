Some UAE students, parents call for more clarity on guidelines as projects replace final exams

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Students have started submitting their skill-based projects, which are replacing final exams for the second semester. Opinions from parents and students on school projects – which are based on students' skills – are varied.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) earlier announced that these projects were to replace central exams for cycle two (for grades 5-8). While working on their projects, students still took assessment exams, which included scientific research and practical applications. They have submitted research related to their projects and are currently engaged in practical applications.

These projects focus on key subjects such as Science, Mathematics, Arabic, and English – aiming to enhance student learning through real-world applications. The second semester constitutes 30 per cent of the overall academic year evaluation.

Parents and students talked to Khaleej Times about adapting to this change. Grade 8 student Mohammed Al Hammadi's mother voiced her concerns about the project's demands: "The project can be quite challenging for students at this level. It might have been better suited for cycle 3, as it would better prepare them for university,” she said.

She also highlighted her struggles to stay updated on her son's progress, mentioning that information from teachers is often insufficient. "This leaves me needing to ask for more clarity. Although teachers are helpful, the lack of communication between parents and teachers can be an obstacle," she added.

Grade 7 student Salama's mother is optimistic about the potential for improvement. After Salama's low grades in the first semester exams, her mother is hoping that students can excel in projects with teachers' support. The mother, however, is frustrated over unclear project guidelines, noting: "At the semester's start, we had no idea what these projects entailed."

The mother explained that Salama is having challenges communicating with her friends about the projects, particularly since parents often take away their children's phones during tests. Thus, she prefers the straight-forward nature of her exams, her mother said.

However, many students find joy in working on their projects. Dalal Suhail, a 11-year-old student in Grade 6, said: "I enjoy doing projects because we complete them at school with our teachers' guidance." She appreciates that the workload is divided among group members, allowing students to focus on individual tasks.

While she enjoys the project work, she finds exams easier and less time-consuming, she added.

Eighth-grader Abdalla Ali from Alqayyam Boys School shared his own experience. He said he conducts research on his own at home and works with classmates on practical components at school.